Andriy Sybiga discusses military assistance and strengthening of sanctions against Russia with the United States

Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States was confirmed, the Foreign Ministry said, UNN reports .

Details

“It was a great conversation with Anthony Blinken to reaffirm the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States,” said Sybiga.

During the discussion, the parties focused on ways to accelerate military assistance to Ukraine, promote the Peace Formula, and strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Sibiga expressed his hope for close cooperation between the two countries to protect the common values of the peoples of Ukraine and the United States, emphasizing the importance of the United States' support in Ukraine's struggle for independence and security.

Sibiga discusses strengthening defense cooperation and the Peace Formula with Czech Foreign Minister