Sibiga discusses strengthening defense cooperation and the Peace Formula with Czech Foreign Minister

Andriy Sybiga held a telephone conversation with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, during which he thanked the Czech Republic for its support of Ukraine, in particular for the initiative on ammunition, the Foreign Ministry reported, UNN reports.

Details

“I spoke to Jan Lipavsky to thank the Czech Republic for its support, especially for the ammunition initiative,” Sibiga said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of strengthening defense cooperation, including the purchase of weapons for Ukraine from Ukrainian manufacturers. They also focused on joint work on the Formula for Peace, which provides for security and stability in the region.

This conversation underscores the importance of further strengthening the partnership between Ukraine and the Czech Republic in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression.

Sibiga discusses cooperation and security in the Black Sea with Turkish Foreign Minister