Sibiga discusses cooperation and security in the Black Sea with Turkish Foreign Minister

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

Sibiga emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic ties between Ukraine and Turkey, and discussed the implementation of the Peace and Security Formula in the Black Sea region.

“I had a conversation with my Turkish friend Hakan Fidan about strengthening strategic ties between Ukraine and Turkey, the implementation of the Peace Formula, and security in the Black Sea region,” he said.

The parties also coordinated their positions on the eve of the UN General Assembly and focused on promoting political dialogue between the countries.

They coordinated their positions on the eve of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week: Sibiga talks with German Foreign Minister