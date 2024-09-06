ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119270 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121946 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199016 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153853 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153052 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198678 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112431 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187345 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105097 views

Sibiga discusses cooperation and security in the Black Sea with Turkish Foreign Minister

Sibiga discusses cooperation and security in the Black Sea with Turkish Foreign Minister

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Sybiga had a phone conversation with the Turkish Foreign Minister. The parties discussed strengthening strategic ties, implementation of the Peace Formula and security in the Black Sea region.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to UNN

Details

Sibiga emphasized the importance of strengthening strategic ties between Ukraine and Turkey, and discussed the implementation of the Peace and Security Formula in the Black Sea region.

“I had a conversation with my Turkish friend Hakan Fidan about strengthening strategic ties between Ukraine and Turkey, the implementation of the Peace Formula, and security in the Black Sea region,” he said.

The parties also coordinated their positions on the eve of the UN General Assembly and focused on promoting political dialogue between the countries.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World

