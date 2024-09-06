They coordinated their positions on the eve of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week: Sibiga talks with German Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with German Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock to coordinate positions on the eve of the UN General Assembly High Level Week, UNN reports.

"I was pleased to speak with my German counterpart, Minister Annalena Burbock.

Ukraine is grateful to Germany for its consistent and resolute support. We look forward to continued cooperation in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

We have also coordinated our positions on the eve of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week," the Foreign Minister said.

Ukraine's accession to the EU and the path to a just peace: Sibiga had a conversation with Borrell

Recall

Ukraine's new Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiga, held a series of talks with Ukraine's key partners today.