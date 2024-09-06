Ukraine's accession to the EU and the path to a just peace: Sibiga had a conversation with Borrell

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with EU diplomat Josep Borrell - they confirmed the strong partnership between Ukraine and the EU, reports UNN.

“During our conversation, Josep Borrell and I reaffirmed the strong partnership between Ukraine and the EU.

I thanked the High Representative for his support and invitation to participate in the next meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

We discussed Ukraine's accession to the EU and the path to a just and lasting peace based on the Peace Formula,” the Foreign Minister said.

Recall

Ukraine's new Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiga, held a series of talks with Ukraine's key partners today.