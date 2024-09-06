ukenru
Sibiga held the first telephone conversation with the Foreign Ministers of Estonia and Finland

Sibiga held the first telephone conversation with the Foreign Ministers of Estonia and Finland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32596 views

Ukraine's new Foreign Minister, Andriy Sybiga, discussed defense cooperation with his counterparts from Estonia and Finland. The diplomats emphasized the importance of protecting Ukrainians from Russian air attacks.

On Friday, September 6, newly appointed Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had his first telephone conversation with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tähkä and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sibiga's post in X.

Details

During the phone conversation, the diplomats focused primarily on defense cooperation.

It was a pleasure to talk to two close friends of Ukraine, Margus Tähkna and Elina Valtonen. Ukraine highly values its partnership with Estonia and Finland. We discussed the importance of our cooperation in defense, the need for strong decisions to protect Ukrainians from Russian air terror

 - said Sibiga. 

Recall

Ukraine's newly appointed Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. This conversation was Sibiga's first as head of the diplomatic agency.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

