The position is not new: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received clarification from the State Department regarding the statement on the US refusal to act as an intermediary

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgy Tykhyi, discussed with the spokesperson of the US State Department, Tammy Bruce, the statement on Washington's refusal to act as an intermediary. The State Department assured that the position is not new, reports UNN.

We confirmed that her comment regarding the role of the US as an intermediary was made in the context of her similar comment made earlier this week: "If there is no progress, we will step back from the role of intermediary." This was not a new position, but only a repetition of what the US Secretary of State had previously stated - said Tykhyi.

Recall

As State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said at a briefing on Thursday, May 1, the United States is ceasing to act as an intermediary in the process of resolving the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

She stressed that the initiative to end the conflict should go to Kyiv and Moscow.