Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend
05:00 PM • 7876 views

11:48 AM • 27408 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

May 2, 10:55 AM • 50341 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

May 2, 10:48 AM • 63099 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 41694 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 50467 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

May 1, 02:27 PM • 79546 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147280 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

May 1, 11:10 AM • 123228 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 132033 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

The position is not new: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received clarification from the State Department regarding the statement on the US refusal to act as an intermediary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4672 views

A representative of the US State Department assured the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine that the statement on the refusal to act as an intermediary is not a new position. Washington will step back if there is no progress in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

The position is not new: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received clarification from the State Department regarding the statement on the US refusal to act as an intermediary

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgy Tykhyi, discussed with the spokesperson of the US State Department, Tammy Bruce, the statement on Washington's refusal to act as an intermediary. The State Department assured that the position is not new, reports UNN.

We confirmed that her comment regarding the role of the US as an intermediary was made in the context of her similar comment made earlier this week: "If there is no progress, we will step back from the role of intermediary." This was not a new position, but only a repetition of what the US Secretary of State had previously stated 

- said Tykhyi.

As State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said at a briefing on Thursday, May 1, the United States is ceasing to act as an intermediary in the process of resolving the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine. 

She stressed that the initiative to end the conflict should go to Kyiv and Moscow.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

