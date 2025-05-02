Axios: Stephen Miller is the leading candidate for the position of US National Security Advisor

US President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller is the leading contender for the post of National Security Advisor, recently vacated by Mike Waltz.

Stephen Miller is one of the main candidates for the post of next National Security Advisor. Five sources familiar with the situation tell Axios this.

Since Waltz's dismissal, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been serving as Acting National Security Advisor. But sources familiar with his thinking say he is quite busy running the State Department.

Stephen Miller is US President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Advisor. He is also considered the "brain" behind Trump's controversial immigration policy. Miller is also one of the oldest and most trusted aides to the president.

A White House source told Axios that it was Miller who made the National Security Council work "like clockwork." So his role is important for constructing effective activity.

The publication also claims that Miller expressed interest in the post of National Security Advisor on Thursday, May 1. However, Axios journalists were unable to contact Miller to confirm the information.

Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong have been fired. More staff dismissals are expected to be announced.