Axios: Stephen Miller is the leading candidate for the position of US National Security Advisor

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend
05:00 PM • 7582 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
11:48 AM • 27195 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 50174 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 62831 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 41549 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 50399 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 79493 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147257 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 123215 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 132004 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 33444 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 32628 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 13557 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 41124 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 31877 views
Publications

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 32813 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 42078 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 62813 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 58793 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 137227 views
UNN Lite

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 7560 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 10925 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 12019 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 14192 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 32971 views
Axios: Stephen Miller is the leading candidate for the position of US National Security Advisor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5508 views

Trump's Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller is the leading contender for the National Security Advisor post after Mike Volz was fired. Miller has expressed interest in the position.

Axios: Stephen Miller is the leading candidate for the position of US National Security Advisor

US President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller is the leading contender for the post of National Security Advisor, recently vacated by Mike Waltz.

Reports UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

Stephen Miller is one of the main candidates for the post of next National Security Advisor. Five sources familiar with the situation tell Axios this.

Marco Rubio took over four positions after Mike Waltz's dismissal - The Guardian02.05.25, 10:25 • 2322 views

Since Waltz's dismissal, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been serving as Acting National Security Advisor. But sources familiar with his thinking say he is quite busy running the State Department.

Reference

Stephen Miller is US President Donald Trump's Homeland Security Advisor. He is also considered the "brain" behind Trump's controversial immigration policy. Miller is also one of the oldest and most trusted aides to the president.

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"02.05.25, 10:33 • 30422 views

A White House source told Axios that it was Miller who made the National Security Council work "like clockwork." So his role is important for constructing effective activity.

The publication also claims that Miller expressed interest in the post of National Security Advisor on Thursday, May 1. However, Axios journalists were unable to contact Miller to confirm the information.

Let us recall

Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong have been fired. More staff dismissals are expected to be announced.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Mike Waltz
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
United States
