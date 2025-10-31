Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media

The Pentagon has given the White House the green light to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, assessing that it would not negatively impact American stockpiles, leaving the final political decision in the hands of President Donald Trump. This was reported by three American and European officials familiar with the matter, according to UNN, citing CNN.

Details

The publication notes that Trump stated earlier this month during a working lunch with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House that he would prefer not to provide missiles to Ukraine because "we don't want to give away things that we need to protect our country."

The Joint Staff informed the White House of its assessment earlier this month, just before Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy, who insisted that the missiles would more effectively target oil and energy facilities deep inside Russia. Tomahawk missiles have a range of about 1,000 miles.

According to media reports, this assessment encouraged US European allies, who believe that the US now has fewer excuses not to provide the missiles, two European officials said. Trump also stated just days before his meeting with Zelenskyy that the US has "a lot of Tomahawks" that they could potentially provide to Ukraine.

Therefore, American and European officials were surprised when Trump sharply changed his mind a few days later, stating during his opening remarks at a working lunch at the White House with Zelenskyy that the US "needs" Tomahawks. He then told Zelenskyy behind closed doors that the US would not provide them — at least for now.

CNN notes that Trump's decision came a day after his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who told Trump that Tomahawks, which could hit major Russian cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg, would not have a significant impact on the battlefield but would harm US-Russia relations.

The White House and the Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment, the publication notes.

Addendum

Trump has not taken the missiles off the table entirely, as CNN sources previously reported, and the administration has developed plans to quickly provide them to Ukraine if Trump gives the order. Trump has also become so frustrated in recent weeks by Putin's unwillingness to seriously consider peace talks that last week he approved new US sanctions against Russian oil companies and, for now, canceled a planned meeting with Putin in Budapest to discuss Ukraine.

While the Pentagon has no concerns about stockpiles, US defense officials are still trying to figure out how Ukraine would train and deploy the missiles, officials said. Sources added that several operational issues remain to be resolved for Ukraine to effectively use the missiles, CNN adds.

One unresolved issue is how Ukraine would launch the missiles if the US provides them. Tomahawks are most often launched from surface ships or submarines, but Ukraine's navy is severely depleted, so the missiles would likely have to be launched from land. The Marine Corps and Army have developed ground-based launchers that could be provided to Ukraine.

But even if the US were unwilling to provide launchers, European officials believe Ukraine could find a workaround. One official noted that Ukrainian engineers were able to develop a workaround for using Storm Shadow missiles provided by the UK, which were originally designed for use by modern NATO aircraft and had to be integrated into Ukraine's aging fleet of Soviet-era fighter jets.

