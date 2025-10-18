Tomahawk promise to Ukraine: US President did not say "no" to long-range missiles - Zelenskyy

In an interview with NBC News, shortly after meeting with Trump, the President of Ukraine explained about Tomahawk missiles. The text implies that American long-range missiles may appear in the Ukrainian arsenal because Donald Trump did not say "no."

Details

Although no agreement has been reached on the supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles from the United States, as President Zelenskyy explained in an interview with NBC News, President Donald Trump did not say "yes," but he also did not say "no."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope for weapons that could "change the rules of the game" in the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump refuses to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles due to disagreements with Zelenskyy regarding the future of the war, CNN reported.

The Ukrainian delegation prepared a presentation for Donald Trump on the use of Tomahawk missiles.

US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting that he does not intend to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, at least for now.