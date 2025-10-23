Trump explained why it is difficult to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump called the transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine a difficulty because it would take Ukrainian military personnel six months to a year to learn how to use them. This was reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

The American leader stated that the problem with Tomahawk missiles is that many people do not know how to use them, and training usually takes at least six months, and often up to a year.

He emphasized that these missiles are extremely complex, powerful, and accurate, and that is why they are difficult to master.

The problem with Tomahawk is – and many people don't know this – that it takes at least six months, and usually a year, to learn how to use them. They are very complex - said Trump.

Trump added that the US knows how to use them, but does not plan to train others and is not going to launch these missiles anytime soon.

In his opinion, the only way a Tomahawk could be launched "is if we launch it, and we're not going to."

On October 17, a bilateral meeting in the format of an official dinner took place at the White House with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

One of the key topics of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy will be the issue of the possible provision of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy, in an interview with NBC news, stated that Donald Trump did not refuse to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. This gives hope for obtaining weapons that could change the course of the war.

According to Donald Trump, the US cannot give all its weapons to Ukraine, as this threatens the country's interests. He noted that the US itself needs the Tomahawks that Ukraine is asking for.

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the Trump administration will continue to work for peace in Ukraine for as long as it takes. He also noted that Trump has not yet made a final decision on providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

