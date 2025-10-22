$41.740.01
Trump called information about lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles a fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5746 views

Donald Trump denied a Wall Street Journal report about the alleged lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles. He stated that the US has nothing to do with these missiles.

US President Donald Trump has denied reports that restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles provided by Western allies have allegedly been lifted. This was reported by UNN with reference to the American leader's post on the social network Truth Social.

The Wall Street Journal article about the US approving Ukraine's use of long-range missiles deep into Russia is FAKE NEWS!

- Trump wrote.

According to him, the US has nothing to do with these missiles, wherever they come from, and with what Ukraine does with them.

Reference

Storm Shadow are high-precision long-range missiles developed by Great Britain and France (under the name Scalp), capable of destroying fortified bunkers, ammunition depots, command centers, and critical infrastructure. Their range reaches 250 km, and the cost of one missile is estimated at approximately 2 million pounds sterling.

Last November, Ukraine first used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike Russian territory. Permission to use the missiles was granted in response to Russia's involvement of North Korean troops.  

Recall

On Wednesday, October 22, the WSJ reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump lifted a key ban on Ukraine's use of Western long-range missiles to strike Russia. 

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkrainePolitics
