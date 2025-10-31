Trump-Putin summit in Budapest canceled due to Moscow's demands - FT

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:46 AM • 6208 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:53 AM • 12655 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 13356 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 18528 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 18205 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 42102 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 44761 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 34546 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 72703 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:37 AM • 28127 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in FloridaOctober 31, 01:26 AM • 12853 views
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigationOctober 31, 02:35 AM • 23653 views
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM • 11941 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhoto06:24 AM • 19254 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 8370 views
Publications
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 294 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 54112 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 72705 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 67212 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 125756 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Xi Jinping
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 19133 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 51661 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 56771 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 79423 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 82797 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Financial Times

Trump-Putin summit in Budapest canceled due to Moscow's demands - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

The planned summit between Trump and Putin in Budapest has been canceled due to Russia's tough demands regarding Ukraine. The decision was made after a tense conversation between diplomats.

Trump-Putin summit in Budapest canceled due to Moscow's demands - FT

The Budapest summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin has been canceled due to a Moscow memorandum, reports the Financial Times, writes UNN.

The US canceled a planned summit between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Budapest after a Russian memorandum to Washington containing a firm stance on tough demands regarding Ukraine, followed by a tense phone call between the two countries' top diplomats.

sources familiar with the matter told FT.

Details

Earlier this month, Trump and Putin agreed by phone to meet in the Hungarian capital to discuss how to end the Russian president's war in Ukraine.

Days later, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a memorandum to Washington outlining the same demands for addressing what Putin calls the "root causes" of his three-and-a-half-year-long invasion, three sources familiar with the situation told FT.

These include territorial concessions, a sharp reduction in Ukraine's armed forces, and guarantees that it will never join NATO, the publication writes.

The US then canceled the summit after a phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, after which Rubio told Trump that Moscow showed no willingness to negotiate, one source familiar with the situation told the newspaper.

Trump "was not impressed by their position," another source familiar with the situation said.

The decision to cancel the Budapest summit was the culmination of a significant shift in US policy less than a week after Trump seemingly sided with Putin, including abandoning the idea of equipping Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, the newspaper notes.

At the time, American officials, as the publication notes, "were already feeling increasing doubts about the productivity of further negotiations with Russia if Moscow did not change its position."

In particular, officials were struck by Lavrov's inflexibility during a brief and concise meeting with Rubio in New York in September, the publication writes.

"Lavrov was clearly tired and seemed to believe he had more important things to do than meet or engage with the United States, which President Putin would not want," a source familiar with the situation said.

They added that Trump remains willing to meet with the Russians "when and where he believes progress can be made."

Rubio said the US still wants to meet with Russia after sanctions23.10.25, 09:52 • 3644 views

Although Trump called his October 16 phone call with Putin "very productive," the Russian leader, the newspaper writes, "irritated his American counterpart by boasting of Moscow's alleged battlefield successes near the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupyansk and the Oskil River," two sources informed about their conversation reported.

"The next day, Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make concessions to Russia during a tense meeting at the White House, when he scattered maps of Ukraine, saying he was 'fed up' with them," the Financial Times reported.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this month that while Ukraine is ready for peace talks, it will not withdraw its troops from additional territory, as Moscow demanded.

Zelenskyy says Kyiv ready for peace talks but won't cede territory - Reuters28.10.25, 13:46 • 4236 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Financial Times
White House
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine