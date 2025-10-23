$41.760.01
Rubio said the US still wants to meet with Russia after sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

The US, despite imposing sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, still wants to meet with Russia. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed interest in cooperation to achieve peace.

Rubio said the US still wants to meet with Russia after sanctions

The US still wants to meet with Russia, despite the fact that President Donald Trump's administration has imposed sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to UNN, citing CNN.

We would still like to meet with the Russians… I had a good conversation with Foreign Minister Lavrov, and we will continue that discussion. We will always be interested in cooperation if there is an opportunity to achieve peace.

- Rubio told reporters Wednesday night on his way to Israel.

"I think the president has said repeatedly over the months that at some point he's going to have to do something if we don't make progress on a peace deal. Today he decided to do something," Rubio said.

Addition

Earlier on Wednesday, October 22, US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, telling reporters in the Oval Office that he "felt it was time" for sanctions and noting that he had "waited a long time" to impose them.

Trump also said on Wednesday that he had "canceled" an expected meeting with Putin, telling reporters: "It didn't feel like we were going to achieve what we needed to achieve, so I canceled it, but we'll do it in the future," "It just felt wrong to me," Trump said.

US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against Russia23.10.25, 01:05 • 28230 views

Julia Shramko

