US President canceled meeting with Putin and commented on sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5274 views

US President Donald Trump canceled a planned meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest, stating that it would not lead to the desired outcome. He also noted that it was time for sanctions against Russia.

US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled a planned meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest. Regarding sanctions against Russia, he added that "the long-awaited time has come." This was reported by UNN with reference to the briefing of the American leader with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House.

Details

"I canceled my meeting with Putin. It seemed wrong. It didn't seem to me that we were going to get to where we needed to get, so I canceled it," Donald Trump said.

The US President noted that he would meet with the Russian dictator in the future. But he did not provide additional details.

Every time I have good conversations with Putin, and then they lead nowhere

- Trump noted.

According to him, "Putin wants everything, not just a part."

"I think he's ready to negotiate now. We don't want him to have everything," Trump emphasized.

Trump once again stressed that he counts on the common sense of both Zelenskyy and Putin.

You know, as they say, it takes two to tango. And we'll figure it out

- said the Head of the White House.

In addition, the US President commented on the imposition of sanctions against Russia:

"I felt that the time had come, we had waited a long time," he said.

Trump-Putin meeting

On Thursday, October 16, US President Donald Trump had a two-hour phone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, the head of the White House announced a new summit with the Russian president, at which the leaders planned to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned to meet on October 23. The meeting was supposed to agree on the terms of the future summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On Tuesday, October 21, foreign media reported that the meeting expected this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been postponed indefinitely.

The White House confirmed the cancellation of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest. The reason was the unsuccessful completion of telephone negotiations between the negotiators on preparations for peace talks.

Recall

On Tuesday, October 22, US President Donald Trump announced that a final decision on his meeting with Vladimir Putin had not yet been made. The leader of the United States of America explained that he did not want to waste time.

The preparation for the meeting of the leaders of Russia and the United States was also confirmed by the special representative of the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Mark Rutte
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Budapest