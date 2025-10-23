"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companies

The United States Department of the Treasury on Tuesday, October 22, officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press release of the Ministry of Finance.

Details

In addition to Lukoil and Rosneft themselves, the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against their subsidiaries - all enterprises directly or indirectly owned by these corporations by at least 50%.

34 such companies were included in the list.

It's time to stop the killings and declare an immediate truce. Given Putin's refusal to end this senseless war, the Treasury Department is imposing sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies, which are funding the Kremlin's war machine. - comments on the sanctions Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

He also called on US allies to support sanctions against Russia and strictly enforce them.

The statement notes that restrictions on Lukoil, Rosneft, and their subsidiaries were imposed due to "Russia's lack of a real desire for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine."

At the same time, Washington emphasized that it would continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, stressing that lasting peace is possible only if Russia is genuinely willing to negotiate.

Recall

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a significant push on sanctions against Russia, expected on the evening of October 22 or the morning of October 23. This comes against the backdrop of the US lifting the ban on Ukraine's use of Western missiles to strike Russian territory and the EU's agreement on the 19th package of sanctions.

