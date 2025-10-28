Zelenskyy says Kyiv ready for peace talks but won't cede territory - Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is ready for peace talks with Russia, but rules out any territorial concessions. According to him, Ukraine will not take "any steps back," and negotiations can take place anywhere except Russia or Belarus, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The President stated this in comments to journalists published on Tuesday.

It is absolutely clear that we approach diplomacy only from the position we are in now. We will not take any steps back and leave one or another part of our state - said Zelenskyy.

Plans for a summit in Budapest this month between US President Donald Trump and Putin were postponed after Moscow insisted that Ukraine cede more territory for a ceasefire. Trump supported Ukraine's call for an immediate ceasefire now.

An important result is that the American side finally made this a public signal: President Trump came out with such a message - added the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said he was "happy to be present at the negotiations, including in Hungary, despite reservations about some positions of its Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who, he said, "blocks everything for Ukraine."

If there are results, then God bless you - let the negotiations take place anywhere. It almost doesn't matter, just not in Russia, of course, and certainly not in Belarus - he said.

Zelenskyy also called on US lawmakers to adopt tougher sanctions against Russia after Trump imposed them against Moscow's two largest oil companies and added that Ukraine would need stable funding from European allies for another two to three years.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the oil company "Lukoil" intends to sell its foreign assets after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions. Consideration of offers from potential buyers has already begun.