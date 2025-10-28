Zelenskyy says Kyiv ready for peace talks but won't cede territory - Reuters

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
10:50 AM • 5494 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15806 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 15544 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 15372 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 14925 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 14008 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 30860 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 25493 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13043 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47609 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
61%
742mm
Popular news
Trump named possible successors for US presidentOctober 28, 03:15 AM • 24497 views
"Considering historical traditions": The Ministry of Defense announced how many new chevrons were approved in 2025October 28, 04:09 AM • 8286 views
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhoto07:51 AM • 5866 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 20688 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 14978 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 1848 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 15193 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15810 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 30863 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 25494 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Kudrytskyi
Bart De Wever
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
China
United States
India
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 38 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 20890 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 30864 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 35019 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 68750 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy says Kyiv ready for peace talks but won't cede territory - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2174 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv is ready for peace talks with Russia, ruling out any territorial concessions. He emphasized that negotiations could take place anywhere except Russia or Belarus.

Zelenskyy says Kyiv ready for peace talks but won't cede territory - Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Kyiv is ready for peace talks with Russia, but rules out any territorial concessions. According to him, Ukraine will not take "any steps back," and negotiations can take place anywhere except Russia or Belarus, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The President stated this in comments to journalists published on Tuesday.

It is absolutely clear that we approach diplomacy only from the position we are in now. We will not take any steps back and leave one or another part of our state

- said Zelenskyy.

Plans for a summit in Budapest this month between US President Donald Trump and Putin were postponed after Moscow insisted that Ukraine cede more territory for a ceasefire. Trump supported Ukraine's call for an immediate ceasefire now.

An important result is that the American side finally made this a public signal: President Trump came out with such a message - added the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said he was "happy to be present at the negotiations, including in Hungary, despite reservations about some positions of its Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who, he said, "blocks everything for Ukraine."

If there are results, then God bless you - let the negotiations take place anywhere. It almost doesn't matter, just not in Russia, of course, and certainly not in Belarus

- he said.

Zelenskyy also called on US lawmakers to adopt tougher sanctions against Russia after Trump imposed them against Moscow's two largest oil companies and added that Ukraine would need stable funding from European allies for another two to three years.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the oil company "Lukoil" intends to sell its foreign assets after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions. Consideration of offers from potential buyers has already begun.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
United States Department of the Treasury
Reuters
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán
Kyiv