Putin promised a "stunning response" if Russia is hit by Tomahawk missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Vladimir Putin regarded Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about Ukraine receiving long-range weapons as an attempt at escalation, threatening a "very serious" response to strikes on Russian territory with such weapons.
"This is an attempt at escalation. If such weapons (Tomahawk - ed.) are used to strike Russian territory, the response will be very serious, if not overwhelming," Putin said.
Recall
On Wednesday, October 22, the WSJ reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump had lifted a key ban on Ukraine's use of Western long-range missiles to strike Russia.
US President Donald Trump denied reports of an alleged lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles provided by Western allies.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine uses only its own weapons, not American ones, to strike Russian territory. He noted that Ukrainian long-range capabilities range from 150 to 3,000 km.