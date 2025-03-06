British Storm Shadows may become useless for Ukraine due to the blocking of US intelligence - Media
Kyiv • UNN
The US has prohibited Britain from sharing intelligence with Ukraine for targeting Storm Shadow missiles. This could significantly reduce the effectiveness of British cruise missiles for strikes against Russian targets.
Ukraine may lose the opportunity for effective use of British Storm Shadow cruise missiles after Donald Trump's decision to block the transfer of US intelligence to allies. This was reported by the Daily Mail, writes UNN.
Details
It is noted that after the US administration suspended military aid to Kyiv, Washington also restricted access for the United Kingdom and other allies to critically important information that was used to target strikes on Russian territory.
According to MailOnline, British intelligence services and military officials have been officially prohibited from sharing US intelligence with Ukraine. This decision could seriously affect the effectiveness of Storm Shadow, which Ukraine has actively used, particularly for strikes on targets in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Reference
Storm Shadow is a long-range precision missile developed by the United Kingdom and France (under the name Scalp), capable of destroying fortified bunkers, ammunition depots, command centers, and critical infrastructure. Their range reaches 250 km, and the cost of one missile is estimated at approximately 2 million pounds sterling.
Reminder
In November last year, Ukraine first used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles for strikes on Russian territory. The permission to use the missiles was granted in response to Russia's involvement of North Korean troops.
