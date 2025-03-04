US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine despite withholding military aid - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
The USA continues to share intelligence with Ukraine, despite the suspension of military aid. The decision to halt assistance was made following the meeting between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office.
US continues to share intelligence with Ukraine despite withholding military aid as of Tuesday morning, CNN reports, citing a source, according to UNN.
Details
"The United States continues to share intelligence information with Ukraine as of Tuesday morning," a CNN source familiar with the situation reported.
Supplement
This occurred after US President Donald Trump ordered the suspension of American military aid to Ukraine on Monday following his heated exchange in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week.