The Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missile has a flight range of up to 3000 km, which is twice that of the American "Tomahawk", but the main difference of the missile is that its use on the territory of Russia does not require the permission of allies, as is the case with the weapons of partner countries.

The Independent

As the publication writes, Ukraine, rethinking its approach to warfare, was forced to immerse itself in the world of weapons production, combining old technologies with IT know-how.

The latest innovation is a cruise missile with a range of 3000 km, a maximum speed of 900 km/h, and a payload of over a ton, which has been used for strikes deep into Russian territory. The FP-5 "Flamingo" missile is equipped with a Soviet-made turbojet engine attached to the top. Some of these engines were salvaged from landfills - the publication notes.

It has twice the range of the American "Tomahawk", carries twice as much explosives, and costs approximately the same.

But its main advantage is that it is completely under the control of Ukrainian forces. Great Britain and France have for many months restricted the use of Anglo-French "Storm Shadow" cruise missiles against Russian targets on Ukrainian territory. The US has restricted Ukraine's ability to use American ATACM missiles against Russian targets on Russian territory and has not yet decided whether to allow access to "Tomahawk" missiles, which will be paid for by European allies. In contrast, Kyiv can launch "Flamingo" at any target it deems necessary. It is not limited by what Ukraine's "allies" allow or forbid it to do in the fight against Russian occupying forces - the publication adds.

"Flamingo" strikes Russian territory and is designed to deprive Moscow of the ability to wage war against Ukraine, the author of the article emphasizes. Attacks on Russian oil refineries have had a tangible effect, with Russia sometimes losing about 20% of its fuel capacity, and fuel prices soaring by 10%.

Ukraine continues to inflict deadly damage on Russia's energy infrastructure, and the pace is accelerating. Coordinated attacks by Ukrainian drones and "Flamingo" cruise missiles on oil refineries and other parts of the Russian fuel distribution system began in August, and the number of strikes is increasing from two to three per week to four to five.