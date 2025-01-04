Ukraine to receive first Mirage fighter jets from France in January - media

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 81560 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157218 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132586 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139831 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177258 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111824 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168804 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104660 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137047 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136497 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 71841 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105064 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107268 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 157229 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177260 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168807 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196313 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185400 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136504 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 137055 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144825 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136341 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153363 views
Actual
Ukraine to receive first Mirage fighter jets from France in January - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62904 views

The first three Mirage 2000-5F fighters will be delivered to Ukraine by January 20, 2025. In total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive about ten aircraft equipped with SCALP-EG and Storm Shadow missiles.

Ukraine will receive the first three Mirage 2000-5F fighters from France in January this year. This is reported by Avions Legendaires , UNN reports.

It is in January 2025 that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to receive the first three Dassault Aviation Mirage 2000-5F fighters... Eventually, about ten aircraft of this type will have Ukrainian markings

It is noted that the first three copies are likely to be delivered by January 20, 2025. Some sources even suggest that they are already present in Ukraine, but so far have only been conducting training flights.

France has optimized the Mirage 2000-5F in question to carry and fire the SCALP-EG and Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

AddendumAddendum

In December 2024, it was reported that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics had completed a 6-month training course on Mirage 2000-5F fighters. 

On December 24, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that Ukraine is preparing to receive Mirage 2000 fighter jets, which will be the next step in strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
dassault-mirage-2000Dassault Mirage 2000
shtormova-tinStorm Shadow cruise missile
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

