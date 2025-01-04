Ukraine to receive first Mirage fighter jets from France in January - media

Ukraine will receive the first three Mirage 2000-5F fighters from France in January this year. This is reported by Avions Legendaires , UNN reports.

It is in January 2025 that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to receive the first three Dassault Aviation Mirage 2000-5F fighters... Eventually, about ten aircraft of this type will have Ukrainian markings - the statement said.

It is noted that the first three copies are likely to be delivered by January 20, 2025. Some sources even suggest that they are already present in Ukraine, but so far have only been conducting training flights.

France has optimized the Mirage 2000-5F in question to carry and fire the SCALP-EG and Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

In December 2024, it was reported that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics had completed a 6-month training course on Mirage 2000-5F fighters.

On December 24, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that Ukraine is preparing to receive Mirage 2000 fighter jets, which will be the next step in strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025.