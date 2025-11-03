UK sent more Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine to strike Russia - Bloomberg

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:56 AM • 16324 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 19684 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 20215 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 19559 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 18434 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 24126 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 39138 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69429 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68312 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 56666 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhotoNovember 3, 02:23 AM • 26052 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - TrumpNovember 3, 02:46 AM • 22603 views
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 20426 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - TrumpNovember 3, 04:21 AM • 22860 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 19944 views
Publications
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 5254 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 16966 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 20053 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 69429 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 68312 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Musician
J. D. Vance
Britney Spears
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 1666 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 4624 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 22142 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 43545 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 93698 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Film

UK sent more Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine to strike Russia - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

The UK has continued to supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles for long-range strikes against Russia. This will provide Ukraine with supplies ahead of the winter months and increase pressure on the Kremlin.

UK sent more Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine to strike Russia - Bloomberg

The UK government recently extended the supply of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine so that Kyiv could continue its campaign of long-range strikes against Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The delivery of an unspecified number of missiles was made to provide Ukraine with supplies ahead of the winter months. The UK is concerned that the Kremlin will intensify attacks on Ukrainian civilians, according to people who spoke anonymously about issues that have not been made public.

As Russia increasingly suffers from sanctions, the UK and its allies are trying to show Vladimir Putin that Western support for Ukraine will last longer than the Russian economy is able to sustain its military efforts.

This move by the UK comes after US President Donald Trump again ruled out sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. Storm Shadow has helped Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration focus on vulnerable targets in Russia. In October, the Ukrainian military said it had hit a Russian chemical plant with British-made long-range weapons.

A massive combined missile and air strike was carried out, including the use of air-launched Storm Shadow missiles, which successfully penetrated the Russian air defense system.

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social media.

This was the first confirmed use of Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory since President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

British minister Starmer says Ukraine is in a "better position" after Trump's policy shift27.10.25, 20:36 • 5413 views

What is known about Storm Shadow missiles

Storm Shadow are high-precision air-launched guided missiles with a range of over 250 kilometers. They fly close to the terrain at high speeds, using a combination of so-called inertial navigation with a global positioning system and terrain-following navigation, according to a fact sheet on the website of their manufacturer MBDA.

The UK government has not disclosed how many Storm Shadow missiles it has transferred to Ukraine during the war, and does not regularly announce such transfers.

Ukrainian forces first fired British long-range weapons at military targets in Russia last November. This strike came a day after Ukraine first deployed US-made Army Tactical Missile Systems, known as ATACMS, following the decision by then-President Joe Biden's administration to approve Kyiv's limited use of these weapons to strike targets in Russia. The Storm Shadow system requires the use of US targeting data at full capacity.

Last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Ukraine's prospects are improving after Trump imposed sanctions on Russian oil, indicating that Kyiv's allies are cautiously optimistic that a stronger US stance could harm the Kremlin's ability to sustain its war.

We are in a better position

- Starmer said in an interview with Bloomberg, calling US sanctions against Russian oil giants "a significant event."

Addition

The Pentagon gave the White House "the green light" to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, assessing that it would not have a negative impact on American stockpiles, leaving the final political decision in the hands of President Donald Trump.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Social network
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
ATACMS
Keir Starmer
Storm Shadow cruise missile
The Pentagon
Bloomberg L.P.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Great Britain
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine