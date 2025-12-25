$42.150.05
General Staff Report: 115 combat engagements during the day and massive drone attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

During December 25, 115 combat engagements, 50 air strikes, 4060 kamikaze drones, and 2792 shelling attacks were recorded. The highest intensity of fighting was in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 26 attacks.

General Staff Report: 115 combat engagements during the day and massive drone attacks

As of 10:00 PM on December 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to contain the offensive actions of the Russian occupiers, focusing on depleting the enemy's combat potential. During the day, 115 combat engagements were recorded in various sectors of the front. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The enemy showed high activity in the air and artillery:

  • 50 air strikes were carried out using 108 KABs;
    • 4060 kamikaze drones were used;
      • 2792 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements were carried out.

        Situation in key areas

        The highest intensity of fighting was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 26 attacks near Myrnohrad, Dachne and other settlements. According to preliminary data, 48 occupiers were eliminated here, an artillery system, three ammunition depots were destroyed, and a tank was damaged.

        In the Kostiantynivka and Oleksandrivka directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks each. Seven enemy assaults were stopped in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction (Vovchansk and Vilcha areas) and the same number in the Huliaipole direction. In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight attempts of enemy advance.

        The defense forces control the situation, and combat engagements continue in several directions.

        Stepan Haftko

        War in Ukraine
        Technology
        Energy
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Skirmishes
        General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Storm Shadow cruise missile
        Armed Forces of Ukraine
        Ukraine