General Staff confirmed damage to the seaport of Temryuk, the Maykop airfield, and an enemy repair unit

The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 8202 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 11566 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 10519 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 10701 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 10915 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 41800 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 60172 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31338 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 48612 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The AtlanticDecember 25, 02:17 AM • 23291 views
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 11154 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideo06:45 AM • 10007 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 8610 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 5596 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 4616 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 41801 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 30692 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 60173 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 48613 views
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 3642 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 5724 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 8718 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 17930 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 29372 views
General Staff confirmed damage to the seaport of Temryuk, the Maykop airfield, and an enemy repair unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

On the night of December 25, 2025, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the port of Temryuk, causing a fire in two oil product tanks. The military airfield in Maykop and a repair unit in Truzhenka were also hit.

General Staff confirmed damage to the seaport of Temryuk, the Maykop airfield, and an enemy repair unit

On the night of December 25, 2025, during the reduction of the capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the "Temryuk" seaport in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As a result of the attack, explosions and fires of two oil product tanks were recorded. A large-scale fire covered about two thousand square meters of the port complex.

- the report says.

The Temryuk seaport is located in the Temryuk Bay of the Azov Sea on the Taman Peninsula in the Krasnodar Krai. There is a port complex through which various types of cargo pass - including liquefied hydrocarbon gas and other oil products. The port is involved in providing for the armed forces of the Russian aggressor.

Also, a strike was carried out on a military airfield in the area of the city of Maykop (Republic of Adygea, Russian Federation). According to preliminary data, the target was hit, and a fire broke out. The results are being clarified.

- reported the General Staff.

In addition, strike UAV units hit a repair unit from the 143rd motorized rifle regiment of the enemy in the area of the settlement of Truzhenka (TOT Donetsk region). The results of the attack and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

According to updated results of Ukrainian UAV strikes in the previous period on the "Belbek" airfield (TOT of Ukrainian Crimea), the destruction of the 96K6 radar station, the R-419 communication station, and damage to the 55Zh6T radar were confirmed.

The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressors, the supply of fuel and lubricants and ammunition to the invading army, and to force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

- added the General Staff.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, on the night of December 25, drones attacked the port in Russian Temryuk, causing two oil product tanks to catch fire over an area of 2,000 square meters. Buildings and equipment of an agricultural enterprise were also damaged.

Olga Rozgon

