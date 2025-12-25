General Staff confirmed damage to the seaport of Temryuk, the Maykop airfield, and an enemy repair unit

On the night of December 25, 2025, during the reduction of the capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the "Temryuk" seaport in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

As a result of the attack, explosions and fires of two oil product tanks were recorded. A large-scale fire covered about two thousand square meters of the port complex. - the report says.

The Temryuk seaport is located in the Temryuk Bay of the Azov Sea on the Taman Peninsula in the Krasnodar Krai. There is a port complex through which various types of cargo pass - including liquefied hydrocarbon gas and other oil products. The port is involved in providing for the armed forces of the Russian aggressor.

Also, a strike was carried out on a military airfield in the area of the city of Maykop (Republic of Adygea, Russian Federation). According to preliminary data, the target was hit, and a fire broke out. The results are being clarified. - reported the General Staff.

In addition, strike UAV units hit a repair unit from the 143rd motorized rifle regiment of the enemy in the area of the settlement of Truzhenka (TOT Donetsk region). The results of the attack and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

According to updated results of Ukrainian UAV strikes in the previous period on the "Belbek" airfield (TOT of Ukrainian Crimea), the destruction of the 96K6 radar station, the R-419 communication station, and damage to the 55Zh6T radar were confirmed.

The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressors, the supply of fuel and lubricants and ammunition to the invading army, and to force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. - added the General Staff.

