The Donald Trump administration has lifted a key ban that restricted Ukraine's use of Western-made long-range missiles to strike Russian territory. According to the WSJ, citing American officials, this decision gives Kyiv more opportunities to attack enemy military targets deep within Russia. This is stated in the WSJ material, writes UNN.

Details

The new rules allow Ukraine to use British-made Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of over 180 miles. It was this weapon that Ukrainian troops used for a recent strike on a Russian factory in Bryansk.

The decision was made after control over the approval of such operations was transferred from the US Secretary of Defense to the command of US forces in Europe. This marks a turning point in Washington's policy after months of restrictions imposed by the Pentagon.

Ukraine has proven that it is capable of striking deep inside Russia at legitimate military targets on its own. It does not need our permission – said NATO official Colonel Martin O'Donnell

At the same time, the White House did not confirm whether it is ready to provide Kyiv with American Tomahawk missiles, whose range exceeds 1600 kilometers.

