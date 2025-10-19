$41.640.00
AFU hit oil and gas processing plant in Russia and fuel base in Berdyansk - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces confirmed the damage to the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery and the Orenburg gas processing plant on the night of October 19. A fuel and lubricants base in temporarily occupied Berdyansk was also hit.

AFU hit oil and gas processing plant in Russia and fuel base in Berdyansk - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces confirmed the damage to important facilities of the aggressor state on the night of October 19. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the General Staff, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. This enterprise produces more than 20 types of commercial products, and the annual volume of primary processing is 4.9 million tons.

According to preliminary information, primary oil refining units (ELOU AVT) were hit. A fire is observed on the territory of the enterprise. The extent of the damage is being clarified. The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian army

- the report says.

The Orenburg gas processing plant was also hit, which is one of the largest gas processing complexes in the Russian Federation and is capable of processing up to 45 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 6.2 million tons of gas condensate/oil per year.

According to preliminary information, one of the gas processing and purification units was hit 

- the General Staff stated.

In addition, a fuel and lubricants base in temporarily occupied Berdiansk was hit.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 223 combat engagements yesterday: the occupiers launched 1 missile and 84 air strikes, used 6343 kamikaze drones and carried out 5114 shellings.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that on the night of October 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 62 attack UAVs, about 40 of which were "Shaheds". The Defense Forces shot down/suppressed enemy drones in the north and east of the country, but 19 UAVs hit 7 locations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

