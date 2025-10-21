Ukrainian long-range strikes have already inflicted up to 30% losses on Russia's fuel and energy sector - HUR

Ukrainian long-range strikes have already inflicted 27-30% losses on Russia's fuel and energy infrastructure and can reach targets up to 1,500 km away. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, writes UNN.

We are targeting Russia's most important military facilities and can strike at 1,500 km and more said Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during his speech at the forum "Energy that sustains Ukraine."

According to him, Ukraine is currently trying to hit Russia's most critical military facilities.

We have plans. We are trying to hit the most critical military facilities. And the results of the work on oil refineries, on fuel storage bases - they are obvious - he noted.

Skibitsky also said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are striking not only Russia's fuel and energy infrastructure, but also command posts of enemy troops and enterprises of the military-industrial complex.

The most critical defense enterprises are often located at a distance of more than 500-750 kilometers from the border. Significant means are needed to hit such objects - noted the Major General.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that systematic work to weaken the aggressor's offensive potential continues and reminds: there are no safe places left in Russia.

The Main Intelligence Directorate also added that Russia's fuel and energy sector is an integral part of its military-industrial complex. Damage to key energy facilities limits the aggressor's production and logistical capabilities, reduces its financial resources, and weakens its ability to conduct a prolonged military campaign.

