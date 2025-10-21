$41.760.03
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 10788 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 11517 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 13208 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 13678 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 13646 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 25962 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 20144 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
October 21, 05:00 AM • 17042 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 28445 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian long-range strikes have already inflicted up to 30% losses on Russia's fuel and energy sector - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 974 views

Ukraine is striking Russian military targets at a distance of 1,500 km or more. This has already led to 27-30% losses in the aggressor's fuel and energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian long-range strikes have already inflicted up to 30% losses on Russia's fuel and energy sector - HUR

Ukrainian long-range strikes have already inflicted 27-30% losses on Russia's fuel and energy infrastructure and can reach targets up to 1,500 km away. This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, writes UNN.

We are targeting Russia's most important military facilities and can strike at 1,500 km and more

said Vadym Skibitsky, Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during his speech at the forum "Energy that sustains Ukraine."

According to him, Ukraine is currently trying to hit Russia's most critical military facilities.

We have plans. We are trying to hit the most critical military facilities. And the results of the work on oil refineries, on fuel storage bases - they are obvious

- he noted.

Skibitsky also said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are striking not only Russia's fuel and energy infrastructure, but also command posts of enemy troops and enterprises of the military-industrial complex. 

The most critical defense enterprises are often located at a distance of more than 500-750 kilometers from the border. Significant means are needed to hit such objects

- noted the Major General.

The Main Intelligence Directorate notes that systematic work to weaken the aggressor's offensive potential continues and reminds: there are no safe places left in Russia.

The Main Intelligence Directorate also added that Russia's fuel and energy sector is an integral part of its military-industrial complex. Damage to key energy facilities limits the aggressor's production and logistical capabilities, reduces its financial resources, and weakens its ability to conduct a prolonged military campaign.

AFU hit oil and gas processing plant in Russia and fuel base in Berdyansk - General Staff19.10.25, 13:41 • 19981 view

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine