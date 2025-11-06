King of Thailand to visit China for the first time in almost 50 years of relations between the countries

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand will pay a state visit to China from November 13 to 17 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This will be the first visit of a Thai monarch since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries in 1975. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, the visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Beijing and Bangkok.

Armed conflict on the Thailand-Cambodia border: civilians killed, countries blame each other

During his stay in China, King Maha Vajiralongkorn is expected to hold meetings with the Chinese leadership, discuss the development of economic, cultural and tourism cooperation, as well as Thailand's participation in Beijing's initiatives in the Southeast Asian region.

Thailand and Cambodia exchanged fire on the border and accusations at the UN session