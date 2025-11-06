King of Thailand to visit China for the first time in almost 50 years of relations between the countries

ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 15059 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 21503 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 18249 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 18940 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 42217 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 33139 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 36586 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49666 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38788 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32527 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 23314 views
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequencesNovember 6, 09:24 AM • 15268 views
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized fundsNovember 6, 09:36 AM • 13485 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 23857 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 21576 views
Publications
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 15053 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 12582 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 21597 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 23878 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 42207 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Nancy Pelosi
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 23335 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 24671 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 26599 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 43157 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 47305 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mushrooms
The New York Times

King of Thailand to visit China for the first time in almost 50 years of relations between the countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The King of Thailand will pay a state visit to China from November 13 to 17 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first visit by a Thai monarch since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of ties.

King of Thailand to visit China for the first time in almost 50 years of relations between the countries

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand will pay a state visit to China from November 13 to 17 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. This will be the first visit of a Thai monarch since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries in 1975. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, the visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Beijing and Bangkok.

Armed conflict on the Thailand-Cambodia border: civilians killed, countries blame each other24.07.25, 12:16 • 4176 views

During his stay in China, King Maha Vajiralongkorn is expected to hold meetings with the Chinese leadership, discuss the development of economic, cultural and tourism cooperation, as well as Thailand's participation in Beijing's initiatives in the Southeast Asian region.

Thailand and Cambodia exchanged fire on the border and accusations at the UN session28.09.25, 14:26 • 4704 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Reuters
United Nations
Thailand
Beijing
Xi Jinping
China