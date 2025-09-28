Thailand and Cambodia exchanged fire on the border and accusations at the UN session

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 9634 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 14606 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 13240 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 17230 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 45062 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 64133 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 79850 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 131856 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 54779 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47068 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
In the capital, a residential five-story building was partially destroyed as a result of the attack - KlychkoSeptember 28, 02:02 AM • 5858 views
Fires and destruction reported in four districts of Kyiv Oblast due to UAV attack - OVASeptember 28, 02:27 AM • 8122 views
Zaporizhzhia is once again under attack: the city is being hit by Kalibr missilesSeptember 28, 02:42 AM • 9824 views
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is knownSeptember 28, 03:02 AM • 23025 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on the territory of UkraineSeptember 28, 03:32 AM • 11328 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 39599 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 131858 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 56310 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 66530 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 67379 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Ivanka Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 19993 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 79850 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 41851 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 46709 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 48525 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot

Thailand and Cambodia exchanged fire on the border and accusations at the UN session

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

On the border of Thailand and Cambodia, there was an escalation of hostilities with an exchange of fire and shelling with combat grenades. Both sides accuse each other of starting the conflict, jeopardizing the peace agreement.

Thailand and Cambodia exchanged fire on the border and accusations at the UN session

According to official data, there was an exchange of fire and shelling with combat grenades. The fragile peace agreement between the two Southeast Asian neighbors is under threat.

UNN reports with reference to Bangkok Post and Het Nieuwsblad.

Details

On Saturday, a statement was released by Thai army spokesman Wintaya Suwari that Thai troops witnessed "Cambodian soldiers opening fire in the Chong An Ma conflict zone in Ubon Ratchathani province."

It should be noted that the Cambodian side had its own version of what happened.

The Cambodian Ministry of Defense reports that Thai troops "initially shelled the An Seh military base with small arms and mortars," and Cambodian troops, according to the statement of the relevant department, are fully prepared to defend the country's territorial integrity.

At the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations, both countries presented strikingly different versions of the escalation of border tensions.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn accused Thailand of forcibly evicting Cambodian civilians, saying that Thai representatives resorted to force rather than agreed mechanisms to resolve border disputes.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow sharply rebuked Cambodia, saying he was forced to rewrite his prepared speech after what he called his Cambodian counterpart's "pathetic remarks."

Recall

In July 2025, UNN reported that an armed conflict occurred on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. As a result, there were civilian casualties. At the same time, both countries accuse each other of provocations.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Cambodia
United Nations General Assembly
Thailand