Thailand and Cambodia exchanged fire on the border and accusations at the UN session

According to official data, there was an exchange of fire and shelling with combat grenades. The fragile peace agreement between the two Southeast Asian neighbors is under threat.

UNN reports with reference to Bangkok Post and Het Nieuwsblad.

Details

On Saturday, a statement was released by Thai army spokesman Wintaya Suwari that Thai troops witnessed "Cambodian soldiers opening fire in the Chong An Ma conflict zone in Ubon Ratchathani province."

It should be noted that the Cambodian side had its own version of what happened.

The Cambodian Ministry of Defense reports that Thai troops "initially shelled the An Seh military base with small arms and mortars," and Cambodian troops, according to the statement of the relevant department, are fully prepared to defend the country's territorial integrity.

At the 80th General Assembly of the United Nations, both countries presented strikingly different versions of the escalation of border tensions.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn accused Thailand of forcibly evicting Cambodian civilians, saying that Thai representatives resorted to force rather than agreed mechanisms to resolve border disputes.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow sharply rebuked Cambodia, saying he was forced to rewrite his prepared speech after what he called his Cambodian counterpart's "pathetic remarks."

Recall

In July 2025, UNN reported that an armed conflict occurred on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. As a result, there were civilian casualties. At the same time, both countries accuse each other of provocations.