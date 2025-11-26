Macron to visit China on official visit in early December

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit China from December 3 to 5, where he will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The trip aims to further develop Franco-Chinese relations. This was reported by BFMTV, according to UNN.

According to the publication, Macron will make a state visit to China from December 3 to 5. During this trip, Macron will meet in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who visited France in May 2024.

According to the Élysée Palace, Emmanuel Macron will bring during this trip "an agenda of cooperation and balance in economic and trade issues, ambitions that will be at the heart of France's G7 presidency in 2026."

This time, key issues of strategic partnership between France and China will be considered, as well as several important international issues and areas of cooperation to address the global challenges of our time. - the statement said.

Xi Jinping is trying to "build an alternative world order" with Beijing at its center, relying on allies among anti-democratic states such as Russia and North Korea. This is stated in the latest report of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.