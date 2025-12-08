German Foreign Minister calls on China to use its "strong influence" on Moscow to end the war

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during a press conference in Beijing on Monday, called on China to use its significant influence on Russia to help end the full-scale war in Ukraine. This was reported by Le Monde, writes UNN.

Details

The German minister emphasized China's key role in resolving the conflict.

If there is one country in the world that has a strong influence on Russia, it is China. And these expectations, which I expressed not only to Germany but also to all European partners, I believe were heard here in Beijing today. – Wadephul emphasized.

