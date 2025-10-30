China announces "consensus reached" with US: what they say about TikTok, tariffs, and rare earths

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 8440 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
10:37 AM • 10469 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 10428 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
08:17 AM • 14578 views
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:02 AM • 17543 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
07:49 AM • 14818 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
06:13 AM • 19590 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
October 30, 01:44 AM • 27493 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 44609 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 44917 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operationsOctober 30, 02:14 AM • 29581 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the cityPhotoOctober 30, 03:11 AM • 24089 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delaysOctober 30, 04:34 AM • 36048 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo06:35 AM • 17473 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 17862 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine 11:42 AM • 1974 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 8470 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?08:40 AM • 18022 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 95628 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 84664 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Andriy Kudryashov
Mark Rutte
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 30062 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 37831 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 62652 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 66904 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 47877 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Forbes

China announces "consensus reached" with US: what they say about TikTok, tariffs, and rare earths

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

China and the US have reached a consensus on important economic issues after the meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. The parties discussed TikTok, tariffs, and rare earth elements, agreeing on further steps.

China announces "consensus reached" with US: what they say about TikTok, tariffs, and rare earths

China and the United States "reached a consensus" on "important economic and trade issues" after a meeting between leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, writes UNN with reference to CNN.

Beijing's first statement

The first statement released by China after the talks contained no details about the agreement.

"Both teams should refine and complete follow-up work as soon as possible, maintain and implement the consensus, and achieve tangible results to reassure both China and the US, as well as the global economy," Xi said, according to the statement.

The Chinese leader also pointed to recent "twists and turns" in the countries' bilateral relations, saying they offer lessons for both sides, urging the US to "focus on the long-term benefits of cooperation rather than falling into a vicious cycle of retaliation," echoing recent Chinese statements.

"Both teams can continue negotiations in a spirit of equality, mutual respect and reciprocity, narrowing the list of disputes and expanding the list of cooperation," he said.

Xi also took the opportunity to note the "strong" performance of China's economy, which achieved 5.2% growth in the first three quarters of the year compared to the same period last year. "These achievements were hard-won despite internal and external challenges," he said, sending a clear message to his counterpart. "We have the confidence and ability to cope with all kinds of risks and challenges."

The statement added that Trump looks forward to visiting China early next year and has invited Xi to visit the United States. After the meeting, Trump said he would visit Beijing in April.

TikTok

In parallel, China's Ministry of Commerce released details about trade talks between Washington and Beijing in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia over the weekend, including on TikTok.

"The American side has made positive commitments in areas such as investment, and the Chinese side will properly address issues related to TikTok," the ministry said, according to state media.

It remains unclear whether Trump and Xi reached an agreement to keep TikTok operating in the United States.

The hugely popular short-video app has been a key factor in broader trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies this year. Under a US law signed last year by former US President Joe Biden, TikTok's China-based owner, ByteDance, must divest its US assets due to national security concerns.

Following the trade talks in Malaysia, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that both sides had reached a "final agreement on TikTok."

"As of today, all the details have been agreed upon, and the two leaders will have to finalize this agreement," Bessent said on CBS on Sunday.

Tariffs

China's Ministry of Commerce also said the country would make "appropriate adjustments" after the US lowered tariffs on Chinese goods on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said that overall tariffs on Chinese goods would decrease from 57% to 47% after the parties made progress on soybean, rare earth, and fentanyl imports during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The 10% reduction was linked to China taking "decisive action" on fentanyl.

"The Chinese side will make appropriate adjustments to its countermeasures against these US tariffs," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. "Both sides also agreed to further continue certain tariff exclusion measures."

Rare earths

China's Ministry of Commerce also confirmed that Beijing will suspend its latest export control measures on rare earth elements, as well as special port fees targeting American vessels, following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Beijing sharply tightened its export restrictions on rare earth elements earlier this month, after Washington expanded its export control entity list to include subsidiaries 50% or more owned by firms already subject to restrictions.

A ministry spokesperson said the US agreed to suspend its new rules targeting subsidiaries for a year, and in return, China would suspend its new restrictions on critical mineral exports for the same period.

The US will also suspend its special port fees targeting Chinese vessels docking in American ports for a year, the spokesperson said. China will also follow suit by suspending its countermeasures imposed against American vessels for a year.

Trade deal, tariff reduction and rare earths: what Trump agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping30.10.25, 08:51 • 2096 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Social network
ByteDance
Scott Bessent
TikTok
Malaysia
Beijing
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Joe Biden
China
United States