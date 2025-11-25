Trump and Xi could meet four times next year – Bessent

Photo: Associated Press

Next year, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could hold up to four meetings, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on CNBC. This, he said, will help maintain the stability of the trade truce between the two countries. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

What I am very pleased with is the relationship between the leaders. We will always be rivals. That's natural. But is there anything we can do together? Yes — said Bessent.

According to him, potential meetings include Trump's participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen in November 2026, a state visit to Beijing in April, and two receptions for Xi Jinping in the US – in Washington and at the Doral resort during the G20 meeting.

If there are four meetings in a year, I think that gives the relationship a lot of stability, and stability is good for the American people and good for the global economy. — Bessent added.

He also stressed that China is "on schedule" regarding its commitment to increase purchases of American soybeans to at least 87.5 million metric tons over the next three and a half years, and the US position on Taiwan remains unchanged.

Bessent noted that the leaders agreed to cooperate to end Russia's war against Ukraine and reduce trade tensions between the countries.

