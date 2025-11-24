China hopes parties will reach a lasting peace agreement as soon as possible: Xi discussed the war in Ukraine with Trump

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
04:43 PM • 822 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 4526 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
02:30 PM • 10952 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 13844 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 21470 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 22541 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 15451 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 13479 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 11488 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9690 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 30886 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 26974 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 20815 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"November 24, 10:50 AM • 20445 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – SadovyiNovember 24, 10:55 AM • 14303 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 21457 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 22530 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 41031 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 66641 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 144212 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 27015 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 30926 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 42214 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 52653 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 54219 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Financial Times

China hopes parties will reach a lasting peace agreement as soon as possible: Xi discussed the war in Ukraine with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1412 views

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump discussed the war in Ukraine, where China expressed support for all efforts aimed at achieving peace.

China hopes parties will reach a lasting peace agreement as soon as possible: Xi discussed the war in Ukraine with Trump

The leaders of China and the United States - Xi Jinping and Donald Trump - discussed the war in Ukraine. According to Xinhua, China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace, UNN reports.

Xi Jinping emphasized that China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace and hopes that all parties will continue to narrow their differences and reach a just, lasting, and binding peace agreement as soon as possible to resolve the crisis at its root.

- the report says.

Xi pressed Trump on Taiwan during phone call - Media24.11.25, 17:25 • 1382 views

Recall

Bloomberg reported that national security advisers made significant progress late Sunday, "reducing the initial plan to a smaller list of key points for achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible."

According to Reuters, after Sunday's talks, on Monday, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Geneva with the aim of developing a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies considered a Kremlin wish list.

Later today, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report tonight on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key points of the partners.

Negotiations will continue at the working level in the coming days, the Presidential Office told Bloomberg.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Reuters
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine