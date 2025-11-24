China hopes parties will reach a lasting peace agreement as soon as possible: Xi discussed the war in Ukraine with Trump

The leaders of China and the United States - Xi Jinping and Donald Trump - discussed the war in Ukraine. According to Xinhua, China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace, UNN reports.

Xi Jinping emphasized that China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace and hopes that all parties will continue to narrow their differences and reach a just, lasting, and binding peace agreement as soon as possible to resolve the crisis at its root. - the report says.

Bloomberg reported that national security advisers made significant progress late Sunday, "reducing the initial plan to a smaller list of key points for achieving a ceasefire as soon as possible."

According to Reuters, after Sunday's talks, on Monday, the United States and Ukraine "continued with negotiations" in Geneva with the aim of developing a mutually acceptable peace plan, agreeing on changes to the US proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies considered a Kremlin wish list.

Later today, President Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation was returning home, and he was awaiting a full report tonight on the progress of the negotiations in Geneva and the key points of the partners.

Negotiations will continue at the working level in the coming days, the Presidential Office told Bloomberg.