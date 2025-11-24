Xi pressed Trump on Taiwan during phone call - Media

$42.270.11
04:43 PM • 890 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
04:04 PM • 4640 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
02:30 PM • 10987 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 13875 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 21507 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 22563 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 15459 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 13480 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 11490 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9690 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can perform
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 21519 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 22571 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 41054 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 66661 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekend
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentary
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official event
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prison
Xi pressed Trump on Taiwan during phone call - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, discussing the status of Taiwan as a key element of the post-World War II international order.

Xi pressed Trump on Taiwan during phone call - Media

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump about the self-governing island of Taiwan. This was reported by the Chinese state news agency "Xinhua", according to UNN.

Details

Xi Jinping told Trump that Taiwan's return to China is a key element of the post-World War II international order, the news agency reported. 

According to Bloomberg, the call came after the world's two largest economies reached a trade truce last month, which saw Washington lower tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing lift some restrictions on rare earth exports. However, relations have been undermined by new tensions between China and Japan, a key US ally in the region.

On November 14, Trump said the US was in talks with the Chinese government about increasing purchases of American soybeans, another provision of the deal.

"They are in the process," Trump said. We spoke with them today. They are in the process. We are not just buying a little, but they will buy a lot of soybeans.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the US and China are still discussing key details of how Beijing will regulate the sale of rare earth metals. Both countries intend to agree by the end of the month on the terms of "general licenses" that China has pledged to provide for the export of rare earth metals and critical minerals to the US.

Taiwan for the first time sends millions of civil defense handbooks to citizens: preparing for a possible Chinese attack18.11.25, 02:59 • 3676 views

Although negotiations on these materials, critical for the production of high-tech electronics, remain in limbo, the US has already taken steps to reduce tariffs and national security measures. Shortages of rare earth metals this year have threatened production disruptions in global industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and robotics.

The discussion also comes as the Trump administration is again considering allowing the sale of more advanced artificial intelligence chips to Beijing. Trump raised this possibility even before his October meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea, but ultimately the two leaders did not discuss the issue. Some of Trump's advisers warned that the deal risked losing US advantages in new technologies.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Monday that the president listens to "a lot of different advisors" when making decisions about potential exports.

"This kind of decision is directly on Donald Trump's desk," Lutnick said. "He will decide whether we move forward with this project or not."

China lodges official protest with US over arms sale to Taiwan17.11.25, 16:36 • 2860 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
US Elections
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Taiwan
South Korea
Xi Jinping
China
Japan
United States