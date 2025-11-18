Taiwan for the first time sends millions of civil defense handbooks to citizens: preparing for a possible Chinese attack

$42.040.02
November 17, 04:21 PM • 14726 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 27982 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 26113 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 27070 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 17, 12:28 PM • 26139 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM • 21614 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 51019 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 26071 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 19870 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 22393 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Publications
Exclusives
SAP asks to take Chernyshov into custody with an alternative of 55 million UAH bail
This is a pre-war situation: Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces reacted to sabotage and cyberattacks
Former Valencia leader questioned over deadly floods in Spain
Chernyshov's pre-trial detention: the court announced a break in the session until tomorrow
Scientists have discovered a lost continent of Earth that disappeared 155 million years ago
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 51019 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 85209 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 78392 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 135507 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 113113 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthday
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
Taiwan for the first time sends millions of civil defense handbooks to citizens: preparing for a possible Chinese attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

The Taiwanese government is for the first time sending millions of civil defense handbooks to all households on the island. The campaign prepares the country for possible crisis situations, including a potential attack by China.

Taiwan for the first time sends millions of civil defense handbooks to citizens: preparing for a possible Chinese attack

The government of Taiwan plans for the first time to send millions of civil defense manuals to all households on the island. The campaign is being conducted as part of the country's preparation for possible crisis situations, including a potential attack by China. This is reported by UNN with reference to the agency Reuters.

Details

It is noted that the manual contains advice on finding bomb shelters, preparing emergency kits, actions in case of contact with hostile military personnel, and also emphasizes that any statements about Taiwan's surrender should be considered false.

It also presents scenarios the country may face, from cyberattacks and damage to underwater cables to a full-scale invasion.

"This manual demonstrates our determination to defend ourselves. We need people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to understand that China's wrong decision will cost it dearly. The Taiwanese people have the determination and a very clear commitment to defend themselves. People are ready to protect each other."

- said Lin Fei-fan, Deputy Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council, who led the preparation of the manual.

According to Reuters, the distribution of the manuals is another measure aimed at preparing Taiwan for possible crises amid China's increased military and political pressure.

According to the news agency, this week the manuals will begin to be delivered to almost 10 million mailboxes, and their distribution in English and other foreign languages will begin soon. After the mailing is completed, the Taiwanese government plans to conduct a campaign to teach citizens how to prepare their own emergency kits.

Recall

Beijing officially appealed to Washington with a protest after the approval of a new package of arms sales to Taiwan. China stated that it is ready to take "all necessary" measures to protect its sovereignty. 

Russia shares military experience with China for a possible attack on Taiwan - WP26.09.25, 15:14 • 3546 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
