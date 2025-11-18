Taiwan for the first time sends millions of civil defense handbooks to citizens: preparing for a possible Chinese attack

The government of Taiwan plans for the first time to send millions of civil defense manuals to all households on the island. The campaign is being conducted as part of the country's preparation for possible crisis situations, including a potential attack by China. This is reported by UNN with reference to the agency Reuters.

It is noted that the manual contains advice on finding bomb shelters, preparing emergency kits, actions in case of contact with hostile military personnel, and also emphasizes that any statements about Taiwan's surrender should be considered false.

It also presents scenarios the country may face, from cyberattacks and damage to underwater cables to a full-scale invasion.

"This manual demonstrates our determination to defend ourselves. We need people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to understand that China's wrong decision will cost it dearly. The Taiwanese people have the determination and a very clear commitment to defend themselves. People are ready to protect each other." - said Lin Fei-fan, Deputy Secretary-General of Taiwan's National Security Council, who led the preparation of the manual.

According to Reuters, the distribution of the manuals is another measure aimed at preparing Taiwan for possible crises amid China's increased military and political pressure.

According to the news agency, this week the manuals will begin to be delivered to almost 10 million mailboxes, and their distribution in English and other foreign languages will begin soon. After the mailing is completed, the Taiwanese government plans to conduct a campaign to teach citizens how to prepare their own emergency kits.

Beijing officially appealed to Washington with a protest after the approval of a new package of arms sales to Taiwan. China stated that it is ready to take "all necessary" measures to protect its sovereignty.

Russia shares military experience with China for a possible attack on Taiwan - WP