Oil prices fall amid supply concerns and Ukraine war negotiations

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
November 24, 08:32 PM • 28349 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 60094 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 04:04 PM • 55970 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 25: how many queues will be without electricity
November 24, 02:30 PM • 52849 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 48234 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 71344 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 63324 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
November 24, 01:04 PM • 18624 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
November 24, 12:38 PM • 15185 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
November 24, 12:29 PM • 12710 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
"Shahed" hit on residential building in Odesa is not true - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationNovember 24, 10:24 PM
Bruce Willis's wife prepares for the actor's death and plans to donate his brain to scientistsNovember 24, 10:51 PM
State Labor Service officials organized a multi-million dollar extortion scheme from businesses for free services - SBIPhotoNovember 24, 11:23 PM
Kyiv under massive combined attack on the night of November 25: first detailsNovember 24, 11:35 PM
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 44731 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 71344 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 63324 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 71140 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 95963 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Jonas Gahr Støre
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Norway
Kyiv Oblast
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 48800 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 51040 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 59229 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 68806 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 69730 views
Social network
Technology
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Oil prices fall amid supply concerns and Ukraine war negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Brent crude futures fell to $63.10 a barrel, while WTI dropped to $58.61. The decline comes amid fears that supply will outstrip demand next year, despite sanctions against Russian deliveries.

Oil prices fall amid supply concerns and Ukraine war negotiations

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, as fears that supply would exceed demand next year outweighed concerns that Russian supplies would remain under sanctions, amid reports that "peace talks to end the war in Ukraine remain fruitless," Reuters reported, according to UNN.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.10 a barrel by 05:00 GMT (07:00 Kyiv time). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $58.61.

On Monday, prices for both crude grades rose 1.3%, as doubts about a peace deal to end the Russian-Ukrainian war lowered expectations of unimpeded supplies of Russian oil and fuel, which are under Western sanctions.

Despite market participants' concerns about Russian supplies, the overall outlook for the oil supply and demand balance in 2026 looks less optimistic amid numerous forecasts that supply growth will outpace demand growth next year.

"In the short term, the key risk is oversupply, and current price levels are vulnerable," Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova, said on Tuesday.

Due to new sanctions against Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as bans on the sale of petroleum products derived from Russian oil to Europe, some Indian refiners, including private company Reliance, have reduced their purchases of Russian oil.

In the event of limited sales opportunities, Russia seeks to increase exports to China, the publication writes.

On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the China-Russia Business Forum in Beijing that Moscow and Beijing are discussing ways to expand Russian oil exports to China.

Overall, market analysts remain focused on the possibility of a widening supply-demand imbalance.

Deutsche Bank forecasts an oil surplus of at least 2 million barrels per day in 2026 and sees no clear path to a deficit even by 2027, the bank said in a report published on Monday.

"The 2026 outlook remains bearish," analyst Michael Hsueh noted.

Expectations of weaker markets next year outweigh the lack of a resolution to the peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, which has been supporting prices. An agreement could lead to the lifting of sanctions on Moscow, opening up previously restricted oil supplies to the market.

Nevertheless, oil markets are receiving some support from expectations of US interest rate cuts at the December 9-10 meeting, with Federal Reserve members having expressed their support for such a cut.

Lower interest rates could stimulate economic growth and boost oil demand.

"The oil market is in a tug-of-war between caution-driven oversupply and monetary policy easing-driven demand hopes," Sachdeva said.

Russia's oil and gas revenues are plummeting: a 35% drop is possible in November – Reuters calculations24.11.25, 16:04 • 2260 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Brent Crude
Federal Reserve
Deutsche Bank
Reuters
Beijing
China
United States
Ukraine