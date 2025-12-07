$42.180.00
Chinese fighter jets locked combat radars on Japanese aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Near Okinawa, Chinese fighter jets locked fire control radar systems on Japanese military aircraft. Japan claims it was a provocation, while China states it was interference with training.

Chinese fighter jets locked combat radars on Japanese aircraft

Chinese fighter jets aimed fire control radar systems at Japanese military aircraft near Okinawa Island. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

Japan stated on Sunday that Chinese fighter jets directed fire control radar at Japanese military aircraft near the Japanese Okinawa islands, which Beijing denied.

- the publication writes.

"These radar signals went beyond what was necessary for the safe flight of the aircraft," said Japan's Minister of Defense.

The minister added that Japan would respond "resolutely and calmly" to China's actions to maintain regional peace and stability.

Chinese Navy spokesman Colonel Wang Xuemen said that Japanese aircraft had repeatedly approached the Chinese Navy and interfered with their previously announced aircraft carrier flight exercises east of the Miyako Strait.

Clashes near the islands, claimed by both Japan and China, are the most serious confrontations between the two militaries in recent years and are likely to further escalate tensions between the two East Asian powers.

Recall

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reiterated the country's long-standing position that it understands and respects China's view on Taiwan, a comment that some Chinese social media users interpreted as an attempt to backtrack on her recent statements.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

