US bans all new foreign drones over national security and espionage fears

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 4990 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 20043 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 35443 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 51083 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 34790 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 31353 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 27752 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25015 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21572 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18692 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.1m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 14134 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"02:14 AM • 14810 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhoto02:50 AM • 13856 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 13982 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 16018 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 51090 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 43746 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 72923 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 94808 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 129696 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Keir Starmer
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 14404 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 17247 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 39671 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 36936 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 38538 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
The Diplomat
YouTube

US bans all new foreign drones over national security and espionage fears

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has banned the sale of new foreign drones, citing national security risks. The decision, aimed at Chinese manufacturer DJI, does not affect drones already deployed in the US.

US bans all new foreign drones over national security and espionage fears

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday blacklisted all new foreign-made drones and components over fears the equipment poses an "unacceptable risk" to national security, a trap for Chinese drone maker DJI after long-standing concerns that the technology gives Beijing a foothold in critical US infrastructure, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

The technology was added to the commission's "restricted list," which prohibits DJI and other foreign drone manufacturers from obtaining FCC approval to sell new drone models for import or sale in the US. In a statement on Monday, the agency said the move would "reduce the risk of direct [drone] attacks and disruptions, unauthorized surveillance, sensitive data leaks, and other [drone] threats to the homeland."

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said that while drones offer the potential to enhance public safety and the US's position in global innovation, "criminals, terrorists, and hostile foreign actors have increased their use of these technologies as weapons, creating new and serious threats to our homeland."

The decision comes as Chinese hawks in the US Congress intensify warnings about the security risks of drones made by DJI, which accounts for more than 90% of the global market. But efforts to tighten controls on Capitol Hill have met with some resistance due to the potential impact of restricting drone use on American businesses and law enforcement. A wide range of sectors, including construction, energy, agricultural, and mining companies, as well as local police and fire departments across the country, use DJI-made drones, the publication writes.

But this rule will not ban the thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles already deployed in the US. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Monday that the decision "does not affect drones or drone components currently sold in the United States," according to the agency, meaning that drones previously authorized by the FCC can still be used. An FCC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on potential plans to retroactively ban foreign-made drones or components.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US, said Beijing "strongly opposes the US's overstretching of the concept of national security, which violates and restricts normal economic and trade exchanges, and undermines the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains."

A DJI spokesperson said the firm was "disappointed" by the FCC's move. "While DJI was not singled out, no information has been released about what information the executive branch used to make its decision," the spokesperson said.

Trump blocked 5 large-scale wind projects due to "national security threat"22.12.25, 22:50 • 2948 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
Beijing
China
United States