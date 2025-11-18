Japan urges its citizens in China to ensure safety due to Taiwan dispute

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 1214 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 1872 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 10458 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 15970 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
08:43 AM • 19736 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 27681 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 23405 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58205 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
November 17, 02:15 PM • 49906 views
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
November 17, 12:46 PM • 44633 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.5m/s
68%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 960 occupiers and 350 units of equipment in a day - General StaffNovember 18, 05:44 AM • 25492 views
Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanketPhotoVideoNovember 18, 07:46 AM • 15095 views
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USA08:57 AM • 13915 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 16134 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 13450 views
Publications
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 1246 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 78484 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 109127 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 100435 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 157675 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olena Sosedka
Bloggers
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it10:16 AM • 13813 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideo10:02 AM • 16508 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 31666 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - VarietyNovember 17, 09:03 AM • 40464 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long careerNovember 17, 08:31 AM • 38947 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
El País

Japan urges its citizens in China to ensure safety due to Taiwan dispute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

Japan has urged its citizens in China to enhance security measures and avoid crowded places. This is due to the escalating dispute between the countries over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's statements about Taiwan.

Japan urges its citizens in China to ensure safety due to Taiwan dispute

Japan has warned its citizens in China to strengthen security measures and avoid crowded places amid an escalating dispute between Asia's two largest economies over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's statements about Taiwan, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Takaichi provoked the most serious diplomatic conflict in recent years by telling Japanese lawmakers this month that a Chinese attack on Taiwan that threatens Japan's existence could trigger a military response.

On Tuesday, a senior Japanese official met with his counterpart in Beijing to try to de-escalate tensions, but a breakthrough did not appear to be in sight.

China's Foreign Ministry said that at the meeting it insisted that Takaichi retract her words. However, Japanese government official Minoru Kihara made it clear that Tokyo had no intention of doing so.

These statements "have not changed the government's existing position," Kihara said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that the government hopes for a peaceful resolution of issues concerning Taiwan through dialogue.

Add

According to media reports, Beijing claims that Taiwan is democratically governed and does not rule out the use of force to take control of the island. The Taiwanese government rejects these claims.

A Chinese diplomat in Japan responded to Takaichi's remarks by posting a threatening comment about her on social media. This drew sharp criticism from Tokyo, although it failed to stop harsh remarks about her in Chinese state media.

The official Xinhua news agency said Takaichi had summoned Japan's "militarist demons" on Tuesday.

In connection with the coverage of events in the Chinese media, the Japanese embassy on Monday reminded citizens to respect local customs and exercise caution when interacting with Chinese people.

Reuters notes that this dispute could deal a blow to Japan's economy, as Beijing has strongly advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to the country.

According to official data, Chinese people make up the largest proportion of all tourists visiting Japan. Shares of tourism companies in Japan fell sharply amid the news.

More than 10 Chinese airlines, such as Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and China Southern Airlines, have offered refunds for tickets to Japan until December 31, while Sichuan Airlines has canceled plans for a Chengdu-Sapporo flight until at least March, state media reported.

Film distributors have also suspended the screening of at least two Japanese films in China. This move was called a "reasonable decision" by state broadcaster CCTV on Monday, reflecting the deteriorating sentiment in the country.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
Social network
Film
Beijing
Taiwan
China
Japan