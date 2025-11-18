Japan urges its citizens in China to ensure safety due to Taiwan dispute

Japan has warned its citizens in China to strengthen security measures and avoid crowded places amid an escalating dispute between Asia's two largest economies over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's statements about Taiwan, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Takaichi provoked the most serious diplomatic conflict in recent years by telling Japanese lawmakers this month that a Chinese attack on Taiwan that threatens Japan's existence could trigger a military response.

On Tuesday, a senior Japanese official met with his counterpart in Beijing to try to de-escalate tensions, but a breakthrough did not appear to be in sight.

China's Foreign Ministry said that at the meeting it insisted that Takaichi retract her words. However, Japanese government official Minoru Kihara made it clear that Tokyo had no intention of doing so.

These statements "have not changed the government's existing position," Kihara said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that the government hopes for a peaceful resolution of issues concerning Taiwan through dialogue.

According to media reports, Beijing claims that Taiwan is democratically governed and does not rule out the use of force to take control of the island. The Taiwanese government rejects these claims.

A Chinese diplomat in Japan responded to Takaichi's remarks by posting a threatening comment about her on social media. This drew sharp criticism from Tokyo, although it failed to stop harsh remarks about her in Chinese state media.

The official Xinhua news agency said Takaichi had summoned Japan's "militarist demons" on Tuesday.

In connection with the coverage of events in the Chinese media, the Japanese embassy on Monday reminded citizens to respect local customs and exercise caution when interacting with Chinese people.

Reuters notes that this dispute could deal a blow to Japan's economy, as Beijing has strongly advised its citizens to refrain from traveling to the country.

According to official data, Chinese people make up the largest proportion of all tourists visiting Japan. Shares of tourism companies in Japan fell sharply amid the news.

More than 10 Chinese airlines, such as Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and China Southern Airlines, have offered refunds for tickets to Japan until December 31, while Sichuan Airlines has canceled plans for a Chengdu-Sapporo flight until at least March, state media reported.

Film distributors have also suspended the screening of at least two Japanese films in China. This move was called a "reasonable decision" by state broadcaster CCTV on Monday, reflecting the deteriorating sentiment in the country.