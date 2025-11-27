$42.300.10
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 580 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 868 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 2480 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 3476 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 5890 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 11196 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 10054 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 10750 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13438 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 25281 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2422 views

Donald Trump set a deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House's 28-point plan to end the war, which he later postponed. Expert Stanislav Zhelikhovsky believes that the plan needs refinement, as Ukraine, as a party to the conflict, needs to be heard.

There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan

US President Donald Trump set a deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House's 28-point plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine. Ukraine was supposed to do this on November 27, Thanksgiving Day, which is celebrated in the US. Trump later postponed this deadline. In a comment to UNN, political science candidate, international expert Stanislav Zhelikhovsky said that the US peace plan definitely needs refinement, because Ukraine, as a party to the conflict, must be heard unequivocally, adding that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's resistance to the peace plan will have consequences for the Kremlin.

Details

As Zhelikhovsky noted, when the plan was presented, "there were a lot of such panic statements, we can say indignant statements about its content."

In principle, they (the points - ed.) are logical given that there are points that do not suit the Ukrainian state, but still, now we see that the situation has changed and even now, when we talk about the statements of European politicians, they said that we are not developing a new plan, we are making changes to what exists. That is, they approached it more cautiously, they did not sharply criticize Trump's plan so as not to irritate him. And this is understandable, but only to submit their proposals, which are now being considered by the parties, in particular, regarding the size of the Ukrainian army, regarding security guarantees, regarding territories, and also the issue of NATO. These are the more controversial provisions of the project that were proposed by Trump from the very beginning

- says Zhelikhovsky.

Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points21.11.25, 10:00 • 49577 views

According to him, the situation is changing now, and certain developments have already been made in Geneva, after which the work moved to Abu Dhabi, where work with the Russian side has already taken place.

What the finalized version will be - we do not know yet. Obviously, everything now depends on how events unfold, firstly, around further negotiations, because, as Trump himself noted... Steve Witkoff is to go to Moscow to meet with dictator Putin. Accordingly, they will also discuss the provisions of this peace plan, which was generally drawn up with the participation of Russians. But, I think, then he will also take the option that will already be developed by Ukrainians, Americans, Europeans during these meetings

- adds the expert.

We hope that a dignified peace will be our common achievement: Zelenskyy wished Trump a Happy Thanksgiving27.11.25, 14:51 • 1256 views

He emphasizes that it is also worth looking at the consequences of the scandal related to the transcripts of conversations between Russian officials and Steve Witkoff.

So it is also unclear whether this will affect the situation in the US or not. The scandal is still fresh and we do not know its consequences. Perhaps most of the work will be done by other American officials. In particular, for example, the newly appointed special envoy, US Secretary of the Army Driscoll. As I understand it, he will be more involved in the Ukrainian track, that is, he will actually replace General Keith Kellogg in this area, and therefore we expect his visit to Ukraine soon, and a meeting with Ukrainian high-ranking officials. I think, also with President Zelensky

- notes Zhelikhovsky.

The political scientist emphasizes that the peace plan definitely needs refinement, because Ukraine, as a party to the conflict, must be heard unequivocally.

Especially since Ukraine is a victim of aggression, and it does not want Russia to be able to maximize its gains from the possible negotiation process and the document that can be signed by Ukraine and Russia. Therefore, consultations and coordination are currently taking place at various levels, and therefore it is not excluded that in the near future we will still find out whether there will be an opportunity to talk about a peaceful settlement at all, or not, because there is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine falls under the sights of the American side, under pressure from the United States, and Putin will maneuver and in the end nothing will come of it

- says the expert.

US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters26.11.25, 08:31 • 19357 views

According to him, the Kremlin's and Putin's intention may be to sow chaos among Western states, in particular to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump Administration, so that our country cannot receive military support and intelligence data.

This is Putin's plan, in my opinion. Whether it will be implemented or not, we do not know, because he also takes risks, because if it becomes absolutely clear that Russia is going for some compromise options... again, negotiations are compromises, especially regarding a peaceful settlement. If Russia does not agree to any, or to several important compromises, then Putin also risks falling under US pressure, including sanctions and political pressure. Political pressure, sanctions pressure, economic restrictions will be introduced. And in this way, I saw a peaceful settlement in the near future

- said the political scientist.

US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters21.11.25, 15:06 • 19081 view

Answering the question of why talks about the peace plan and negotiations intensified now, he noted that this is due to several points: "The issue of resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war is important for Trump himself, if we talk about his political motives, because he repeatedly stated even before the inauguration, before winning the elections, that he would end all conflicts, including the Russian-Ukrainian war. Now he would like to show that he can still push the issue through. For him, this is important in the context, I think, of the first anniversary of his second presidential term. I want to remind you that on January 20 next year it will be exactly one year since Trump was inaugurated. Accordingly, he wants to show that he was able to achieve a significant breakthrough this year, which, for example, his predecessor Joe Biden could not achieve."

The Kremlin stated that it had not discussed Trump's peace plan with the Americans26.11.25, 11:55 • 2840 views

The political scientist also points out that Trump himself would like to shift attention to more general events for himself, including China, because it is important for Trump to determine whether he will still be able to start a new chapter in relations between Washington and Beijing or not.

Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak26.11.25, 17:41 • 34991 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the WorldPublications
