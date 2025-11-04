Xi Jinping seeks to increase investment and expand economic ties with Russia - Reuters

Chinese leader Xi Jinping seeks to expand mutual investments with Russia. In particular, he confirmed Beijing's commitment to developing ties despite "turbulent" external conditions, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Xi met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People, a day after Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Mishustin in Hangzhou, where Li said China wanted to strengthen cooperation with Russia and protect common security interests.

The Kremlin emphasized the importance of Mishustin's visit at a time when Russia is under severe Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine and is seeking to halt the recent slowdown in trade with China.

Sino-Russian relations have maintained a course towards a higher level and higher quality development, constantly advancing despite the turbulent external environment - Xi told Mishustin, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Protecting, strengthening and developing Sino-Russian relations is a strategic choice for both sides - Xi said.

He highlighted areas such as energy, agriculture, aerospace, the digital economy and green development, where the two countries could develop cooperation and foster new growth drivers.

US President Donald Trump described the leaders of the Kremlin and China as "tough and smart leaders" who must be treated with the utmost seriousness. He noted that negotiations with them are "not easy," considering them serious adversaries.