Xi Jinping seeks to increase investment and expand economic ties with Russia - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to developing ties with Russia despite "turbulent" external conditions. He met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, discussing cooperation in energy, agriculture, and other sectors.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping seeks to expand mutual investments with Russia. In particular, he confirmed Beijing's commitment to developing ties despite "turbulent" external conditions, Reuters reports, writes UNN.
Details
Xi met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People, a day after Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Mishustin in Hangzhou, where Li said China wanted to strengthen cooperation with Russia and protect common security interests.
The Kremlin emphasized the importance of Mishustin's visit at a time when Russia is under severe Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine and is seeking to halt the recent slowdown in trade with China.
Sino-Russian relations have maintained a course towards a higher level and higher quality development, constantly advancing despite the turbulent external environment
Protecting, strengthening and developing Sino-Russian relations is a strategic choice for both sides
He highlighted areas such as energy, agriculture, aerospace, the digital economy and green development, where the two countries could develop cooperation and foster new growth drivers.
Addition
US President Donald Trump described the leaders of the Kremlin and China as "tough and smart leaders" who must be treated with the utmost seriousness. He noted that negotiations with them are "not easy," considering them serious adversaries.