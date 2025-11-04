Xi Jinping seeks to increase investment and expand economic ties with Russia - Reuters

ukenru
07:40 AM • 10223 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 25829 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 17835 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 69840 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 43947 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 42242 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 34581 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 48469 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18620 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15700 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 17818 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)VideoNovember 4, 03:27 AM • 16984 views
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 9566 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 19718 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 15703 views
Publications
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 25805 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 20074 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 69823 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 48462 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 43722 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Xi Jinping
Elon Musk
Li Qiang
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 16019 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 23856 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 28243 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 37896 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 38692 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Series

Xi Jinping seeks to increase investment and expand economic ties with Russia - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to developing ties with Russia despite "turbulent" external conditions. He met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing, discussing cooperation in energy, agriculture, and other sectors.

Xi Jinping seeks to increase investment and expand economic ties with Russia - Reuters

Chinese leader Xi Jinping seeks to expand mutual investments with Russia. In particular, he confirmed Beijing's commitment to developing ties despite "turbulent" external conditions, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Xi met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People, a day after Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Mishustin in Hangzhou, where Li said China wanted to strengthen cooperation with Russia and protect common security interests.

The Kremlin emphasized the importance of Mishustin's visit at a time when Russia is under severe Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine and is seeking to halt the recent slowdown in trade with China.

Sino-Russian relations have maintained a course towards a higher level and higher quality development, constantly advancing despite the turbulent external environment

- Xi told Mishustin, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Protecting, strengthening and developing Sino-Russian relations is a strategic choice for both sides

- Xi said.

He highlighted areas such as energy, agriculture, aerospace, the digital economy and green development, where the two countries could develop cooperation and foster new growth drivers.

Addition

US President Donald Trump described the leaders of the Kremlin and China as "tough and smart leaders" who must be treated with the utmost seriousness. He noted that negotiations with them are "not easy," considering them serious adversaries.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Li Qiang
Reuters
Beijing
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Ukraine