EC considers banning Huawei from mobile networks in EU member states

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
06:35 PM • 12923 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 19773 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 46417 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54747 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 43185 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 50716 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90774 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 42770 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 46690 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 39890 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 68831 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigationNovember 10, 10:55 AM • 56106 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 18977 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 23395 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 22530 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 23148 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 46387 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 23974 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54720 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90768 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Clarence Thomas
Bashar al-Assad
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 19634 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 69947 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 79013 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 126488 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 194311 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Nord Stream

EC considers banning Huawei from mobile networks in EU member states

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1820 views

The European Commission is exploring the possibility of obliging EU member states to gradually remove Huawei and ZTE from their telecommunications networks. This could turn a 2020 recommendation into a legal requirement due to deteriorating trade and political ties with China.

EC considers banning Huawei from mobile networks in EU member states

The European Commission is considering forcing European Union member states to gradually phase out Huawei and ZTE from their telecommunications networks. Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The European Commission is exploring ways to compel European Union member states to gradually phase out Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. from their telecommunications networks.

- the publication writes.

Commission Vice-President Henna Virkkunen wants to turn the European Commission's 2020 recommendation to stop using services from high-risk suppliers in mobile networks into a legal requirement.

"While decisions on infrastructure are made by national governments, Virkkunen's proposal would oblige EU countries to follow the commission's security recommendations. If the recommendations become legally binding, member states that do not comply could face a so-called infringement procedure and financial sanctions," the publication adds.

The EU is increasingly focusing on the risks posed by Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturers as trade and political ties with its second-largest trading partner deteriorate. There are concerns that handing control of critical national infrastructure to companies with such close ties to Beijing could jeopardize national security interests.

Virkkunen is exploring ways to limit the use of Chinese equipment suppliers in fixed-line networks as countries push for the rapid deployment of state-of-the-art fiber optic cables to expand high-speed internet access.

Recall

Chinese chipmakers aim to triple the country's total production of artificial intelligence processors next year. This is driven by Beijing's competition with the United States in developing cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
Huawei
European Commission
Bloomberg L.P.
Beijing
European Union
China
United States