$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
01:36 PM • 1180 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 7006 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 18099 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 14598 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 12924 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 15835 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 18300 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 34538 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 16790 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 32110 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia is losing technological capabilities in nuclear engineering due to dependence on China - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Rosatom has for the first time purchased two turbogenerator units from the Chinese state corporation "Dongfang Turbine" for the Leningrad NPP. This indicates the technological degradation of Russian mechanical engineering and growing dependence on China.

Russia is losing technological capabilities in nuclear engineering due to dependence on China - intelligence

Moscow is increasingly relying on Beijing for support of its own nuclear energy. Rosatom for the first time purchased critical equipment for nuclear power plants abroad – two turbogenerator units from the Chinese state corporation "Dongfang Turbine", which are intended for the Leningrad station. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, this not only emphasizes the technological degradation of Russian mechanical engineering, but also opens the way to deep dependence on China, reports UNN.

Details

According to intelligence, the Russian corporation has already approached Chinese manufacturers with a request to transfer slow-speed steam turbine technologies, which are necessary for nuclear power plant reactors.

Deliveries are planned to be completed by 2030, which means a long wait for critically important components. At the same time, the cost of Russian turbines is one third higher than Chinese counterparts, and their own production capacities are not able to ensure the construction schedules of new power units at the Leningrad, Kursk and Smolensk nuclear power plants 

- the message says.

Moscow's dependence on China grows despite trade decline - intelligence

In fact, the Russian nuclear industry has lost the ability to independently support key projects. The purchase of equipment and the transfer of technologies in a strategically sensitive area mean not only a failure in development, but also a long-term technological dependence on Beijing, which will include supplies, service and modernization, the intelligence service summarized.

China canceled subsidies for russian copper and nickel, limiting the advantages of suppliers from the Russian Federation - intelligence

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Technology
Energy
Electricity
Beijing
China