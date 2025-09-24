In September, the Chinese government terminated unofficial subsidies that had previously supported imports of russian copper and nickel. The decision is intended to reduce the artificial competitive advantage of suppliers from the russian federation and stabilize prices on the domestic market. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, these benefits – in the form of discounts or fixed payments – compensated for logistical costs, provided competitive advantages to Russian suppliers, and maintained the stability of supply chains. – reported Ukrainian intelligence.

According to its data, the cancellation of subsidies was part of China's strategy to optimize state spending and diversify import flows. Beijing is actively investing in copper and nickel mining in Indonesia, Africa, and Latin America, seeking to "protect the domestic market from price distortions caused by russian metals sold at a discount due to Western sanctions."

Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing

China's decision comes against the backdrop of a general reduction in imports of Russian raw materials: according to Ukrainian intelligence, in January–June 2025, oil imports from the russian federation decreased by 11% year-on-year, oil products by 28%, LNG by 13%, and timber and coal by 10%.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine predicts that the consequences for Russian companies will be tangible. In particular, "the competitiveness of their metals in China will decrease, and the profits of the largest producers – such as Norilsk Nickel and Rusal – will significantly decrease."

Recall

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's assessment, China has significant influence to stop Russian aggression, but so far refrains from active actions.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Zelenskyy stated that he does not feel that China is interested in ending the war between Ukraine and the russian federation.