$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 1316 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 11221 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 11142 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 13503 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 12747 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 25422 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 43661 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 35278 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 32719 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 67933 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.6m/s
61%
756mm
Popular news
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 24, 01:25 AM • 22362 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88PhotoSeptember 24, 02:37 AM • 22983 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 28847 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 19874 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 20272 views
Publications
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 6142 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 11213 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 20110 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 29096 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 67931 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 29699 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 90139 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 50385 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 64833 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 116445 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Oil
SWIFT
Truth Social

China canceled subsidies for russian copper and nickel, limiting the advantages of suppliers from the Russian Federation - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

In September, China ceased unofficial subsidies for the import of russian copper and nickel to reduce the competitive advantage of suppliers from the russian frederation. This decision is part of China's strategy to optimize state spending and diversify import flows, which will lead to a decrease in the profits of Russian producers.

China canceled subsidies for russian copper and nickel, limiting the advantages of suppliers from the Russian Federation - intelligence

In September, the Chinese government terminated unofficial subsidies that had previously supported imports of russian copper and nickel. The decision is intended to reduce the artificial competitive advantage of suppliers from the russian federation and stabilize prices on the domestic market. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Previously, these benefits – in the form of discounts or fixed payments – compensated for logistical costs, provided competitive advantages to Russian suppliers, and maintained the stability of supply chains.

– reported Ukrainian intelligence.

According to its data, the cancellation of subsidies was part of China's strategy to optimize state spending and diversify import flows. Beijing is actively investing in copper and nickel mining in Indonesia, Africa, and Latin America, seeking to "protect the domestic market from price distortions caused by russian metals sold at a discount due to Western sanctions."

Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing23.09.25, 20:44 • 35278 views

China's decision comes against the backdrop of a general reduction in imports of Russian raw materials: according to Ukrainian intelligence, in January–June 2025, oil imports from the russian federation decreased by 11% year-on-year, oil products by 28%, LNG by 13%, and timber and coal by 10%.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine predicts that the consequences for Russian companies will be tangible. In particular, "the competitiveness of their metals in China will decrease, and the profits of the largest producers – such as Norilsk Nickel and Rusal – will significantly decrease."

Recall

According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's assessment, China has significant influence to stop Russian aggression, but so far refrains from active actions.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Zelenskyy stated that he does not feel that China is interested in ending the war between Ukraine and the russian federation.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Indonesia
Africa
Crimea
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine