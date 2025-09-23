$41.380.13
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The Embassy of Ukraine in China sent an official note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China due to the entry of the container ship HENG YANG 9 into Sevastopol. The vessel, owned by a Chinese company, deliberately concealed its movements by transmitting false route data.

The Ukrainian Embassy in China sent an official note to the Chinese Foreign Ministry regarding the entry of a Chinese vessel into occupied Crimea. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, as reported by UNN.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns and considers as a gross violation of international law and Ukrainian legislation the repeated entries of the container ship HENG YANG 9 (IMO: 1059979; flag: Panama) into the port of Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.

- Tykhyi stated.

He noted that particular outrage is caused by the fact that the vessel, owned by the Chinese company Guangxi Changhai, deliberately concealed its movements by transmitting false data about the route, which confirms the conscious nature of the violation.

These actions are further evidence of blatant disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the fundamental norms of international law, in particular Resolution 68/262 "Territorial Integrity of Ukraine", and the provisions of the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which clearly enshrines Ukraine's sovereignty over its territorial waters. In connection with this incident, the Embassy of Ukraine in the PRC sent an official note to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Ukraine also informed the International Maritime Organization (IMO) about it.

- Tykhyi added.

Ukraine calls on Beijing to take urgent measures to prevent similar incidents in the future and demands adherence to the stated policy of refraining Chinese companies from cooperating with the occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian side reserves the right to duly respond to all cases of violations of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, including by imposing sanctions against involved individuals and legal entities.

- Tykhyi summarized.

Recall

The Chinese cargo ship under the Panamanian flag Heng Yang 9 entered the port of temporarily occupied Sevastopol at least three times.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Panama
United Nations
Crimea
China
Ukraine
Sevastopol