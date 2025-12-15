$42.190.08
"We hope to reach an agreement by the end of the day": Umerov reports real progress in negotiations with the US
02:54 PM • 2524 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 3816 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 11419 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
12:05 PM • 12757 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 15773 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 18207 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower status
09:35 AM • 19219 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 20305 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 18776 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
Publications
Exclusives
China to ban 'out-of-pocket' childbirth expenses from 2026 to boost birth rate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

China's National Health Commission announced that starting in 2026, it will cover all childbirth-related expenses, including prenatal check-ups. This decision is part of Beijing's efforts to stimulate the birth rate and address the demographic crisis.

China to ban 'out-of-pocket' childbirth expenses from 2026 to boost birth rate

China's National Health Commission has announced plans to cover all childbirth-related expenses starting in 2026. Authorities aim to offer full reimbursement for medical costs, including prenatal check-ups, to achieve "no out-of-pocket expenses" for childbirth. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

This move is part of Beijing's efforts to boost birth rates and address the demographic crisis. China's population has been shrinking since 2022, posing risks to the workforce and social security system.

Woman in San Francisco gives birth in Waymo self-driving taxi10.12.25, 22:48 • 4516 views

The country's birth rate has been declining for decades due to the one-child policy and rapid urbanization. Now, the main obstacles for young couples are the high cost of childcare and education.

Previously, authorities had already tried to encourage birth rates by introducing childcare subsidies, extended maternity leave, and tax breaks. Some provinces, including Jilin and Shandong, already have policies for almost free childbirth.

Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth14.11.25, 16:48 • 30264 views

