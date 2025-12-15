China to ban 'out-of-pocket' childbirth expenses from 2026 to boost birth rate

China's National Health Commission has announced plans to cover all childbirth-related expenses starting in 2026. Authorities aim to offer full reimbursement for medical costs, including prenatal check-ups, to achieve "no out-of-pocket expenses" for childbirth. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

This move is part of Beijing's efforts to boost birth rates and address the demographic crisis. China's population has been shrinking since 2022, posing risks to the workforce and social security system.

The country's birth rate has been declining for decades due to the one-child policy and rapid urbanization. Now, the main obstacles for young couples are the high cost of childcare and education.

Previously, authorities had already tried to encourage birth rates by introducing childcare subsidies, extended maternity leave, and tax breaks. Some provinces, including Jilin and Shandong, already have policies for almost free childbirth.

