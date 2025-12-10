Woman in San Francisco gives birth in Waymo self-driving taxi

Photo: AP

A Waymo self-driving taxi, owned by Alphabet, was involved in an unusual and joyful incident: a San Francisco resident gave birth to a child inside the robotaxi on the way to the University of California Medical Center. This case became pleasant news for the company against the backdrop of several negative stories related to the operation of self-driving cars. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The mother was traveling to the University of California Medical Center in San Francisco on Monday when labor began inside the vehicle, a Waymo spokesperson confirmed. The company's passenger support team detected "unusual activity" inside the vehicle and, after contacting the passenger, called 911. Waymo declined to specify how the self-driving car "understood" that something was wrong, only noting that the vehicles are equipped with internal and external cameras and microphones.

The taxi and its passengers arrived safely at the hospital before emergency services. A medical center spokeswoman confirmed that the mother and baby were taken to the hospital and are doing well.

Waymo reported that the vehicle was immediately taken out of service for cleaning. Although such incidents remain rare, the company stated that this was not the first child born in one of their taxis. Waymo expressed pride in being a "reliable service for big and small moments."

