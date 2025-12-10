Woman in San Francisco gives birth in Waymo self-driving taxi

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
06:59 PM • 4678 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
05:30 PM • 11426 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
05:11 PM • 13970 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
04:59 PM • 13759 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 15764 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 19697 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 18721 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 18909 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 26226 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
December 10, 11:35 AM • 17385 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.4m/s
93%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 11495 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 14156 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 19434 views
I will not listen to "versions" or cover up: Prosecutor General Kravchenko sharply reacted to the detention of a bribe-taking prosecutor03:26 PM • 12948 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 11841 views
Publications
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it05:55 PM • 8788 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 11996 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 19589 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 26227 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 30139 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Igor Kolomoisky
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Israel
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 10212 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 14272 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 11600 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 19292 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 29829 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Tor missile system
Buk air defense system

Woman in San Francisco gives birth in Waymo self-driving taxi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

A San Francisco resident gave birth in a Waymo self-driving taxi while en route to a medical center. Mother and baby arrived at the hospital safely and are doing well.

Woman in San Francisco gives birth in Waymo self-driving taxi
Photo: AP

A Waymo self-driving taxi, owned by Alphabet, was involved in an unusual and joyful incident: a San Francisco resident gave birth to a child inside the robotaxi on the way to the University of California Medical Center. This case became pleasant news for the company against the backdrop of several negative stories related to the operation of self-driving cars. This is reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The mother was traveling to the University of California Medical Center in San Francisco on Monday when labor began inside the vehicle, a Waymo spokesperson confirmed. The company's passenger support team detected "unusual activity" inside the vehicle and, after contacting the passenger, called 911. Waymo declined to specify how the self-driving car "understood" that something was wrong, only noting that the vehicles are equipped with internal and external cameras and microphones.

The taxi and its passengers arrived safely at the hospital before emergency services. A medical center spokeswoman confirmed that the mother and baby were taken to the hospital and are doing well. 

Waymo reported that the vehicle was immediately taken out of service for cleaning. Although such incidents remain rare, the company stated that this was not the first child born in one of their taxis. Waymo expressed pride in being a "reliable service for big and small moments."

In the US, a drunk raccoon caused a mess in a liquor store03.12.25, 17:51 • 4833 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Animals
Technology
Alphabet Inc.
Associated Press
San Francisco