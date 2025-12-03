In the US, a drunk raccoon caused a mess in a liquor store

In the American state of Virginia, employees of an alcoholic beverage store found a drunk raccoon. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC and TMZ. Com.

Details

The animal was found in the restroom of an ABC store in Ashland, Hanover County, Virginia. It is reported that before this, the raccoon managed to try several strong drinks - broken bottles of alcohol and puddles of drinks were found on the floor in the sales area.

This store was closed for Thanksgiving. On November 28, Black Friday, the raccoon climbed into the store.

An animal control officer took the raccoon to a shelter, but before that, it had time to sober up. At the shelter, the raccoon slept for several hours, after which it was released unharmed.

Recall

