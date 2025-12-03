In the US, a drunk raccoon caused a mess in a liquor store

$42.330.01
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 2070 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 5316 views
The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 10205 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 15495 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 19229 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 22127 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28380 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 35918 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29842 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Popular news
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 42578 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 27471 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 12695 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 19796 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 13114 views
Publications
The EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution01:24 PM • 5296 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 19868 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 42651 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 46479 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 55648 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 56471 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 58681 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 113676 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 87395 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 103131 views
In the US, a drunk raccoon caused a mess in a liquor store

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

In Virginia, liquor store employees found a drunk raccoon in the restroom. The animal broke bottles and drank alcohol, after which it was taken to a shelter.

In the US, a drunk raccoon caused a mess in a liquor store

In the American state of Virginia, employees of an alcoholic beverage store found a drunk raccoon. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC and TMZ. Com.

Details

The animal was found in the restroom of an ABC store in Ashland, Hanover County, Virginia. It is reported that before this, the raccoon managed to try several strong drinks - broken bottles of alcohol and puddles of drinks were found on the floor in the sales area.

This store was closed for Thanksgiving. On November 28, Black Friday, the raccoon climbed into the store.

An animal control officer took the raccoon to a shelter, but before that, it had time to sober up. At the shelter, the raccoon slept for several hours, after which it was released unharmed.

Recall

The authorities of the American state of New York decided to euthanize a squirrel named Peanut. She was an Instagram star and lived for 7 years with her owner.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Animals
New York (state)
Virginia